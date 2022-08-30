Global Concrete Canvas Market Was Worth USD 328.3 Million And Expected To Grow At 11.6% CAGR Rate Till 2030

In 2021, the global concrete canvas market was worth USD 328.3 million. Between 2023 and 2030, it is expected to grow at an 11.6% CAGR Rate. The future will see increased infrastructure investments in emerging countries. This market is expected to expand.

Concrete canvas will be in high demand because of its simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. Concrete canvas is less expensive than traditional concrete and requires less logistical work. The market will continue to be driven by the growing demand for innovative and efficient building materials over the forecast period.

Due to increased nonbuilding construction, the U.S. market is expected to grow by 9.0% annually by 2030. Concrete canvas’ advantages, such as ease of installation, cost-effectiveness, and lower carbon footprints, will drive the market.

Market Share Insights & Key Companies

The market is low in industry competition due to low brand loyalty. The market will likely see more competition from new entrants as well as end-user industries in the future, even though there is less competition. These are the top players in concrete canvas:

Concrete Canvas Ltd

Milliken & Co.

Bekaert SA

Euclid Chemical

Nycon

Sika Corporation

Geofabrics

The Report Covers Certain Segments

Based on these factors, the global Concrete Canvas market was segmented.

By Application

Road Infrastructure

Railway

Agriculture

Defense and Design

By Type

Thickness 5mm

8mm Thickness

Thickness 13mm

Concrete canvas is increasingly being used for many purposes. These include slope protection against surface erosion and armor capping earth bunds for petrochemical tank farms. Concrete canvas can also be used for concrete agricultural sites all over the world, including in South Africa and Malaysia.

Concrete Canvas Market: Frequently Asked Questions

Due to the growing consumer preference for eco-friendly materials, the market will continue to grow. Concrete canvas is more efficient than conventional concrete and will continue to be a popular choice among builders.

Concrete canvas is the main use of concrete canvas in construction. This has made market volatility a significant problem. The COVID-19 outbreak had a major impact on the demand. Construction activity was restricted in its initial phase. These factors could restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

This report provides comprehensive information on market drivers, emerging trends, growth opportunities, and restrictions that could affect the industry’s market dynamics. The report provides a detailed analysis of market segments, including products, applications, and competitor analysis.

