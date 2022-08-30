Global Collaborative Robots Market has Anticipated To Register Around 44.1% CAGR From 2022 To 2031

The global market for collaborative robots was worth USD 4.03 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow at a 44.1% CAGR over 2023-2032.

Growing Demand, The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 caused a surge in robotics adoption in the medical sector. The healthcare industry has seen robotics focus increase significantly. The pandemic has seen automated robotic units disinfect patient rooms and surgical suites. A robot called Aimbot drove down Shenzhen Third People’s Hospital halls to enforce face masks and other social-distancing rules. He also sprayed disinfectant. Mitra, a robot from Fortis Hospital in Bangalore (India), uses a thermal camera to conduct a preliminary screening on patients to limit the spread of COVID-19. Several hospitals have adopted safety measures to encourage social distancing as patients come into the hospital for non-COVID-19-related appointments. Because of the pandemic, robots have been used for disinfection purposes to an alarming increase.

COVID-19 can be highly infectious, so it is important to clean patient rooms to prevent spreading to other patients. Medical personnel will take their temperatures and screen them to ensure a safe environment for patients to check for COVID-19 symptoms. Robots have been created to assist in the automation of this process. These robots are extremely efficient in disinfecting rooms, administering medication, and taking vital signs. These robots come equipped with sophisticated vision technology that measures skin temperature, breathing rate, and pulse rate. It can detect an infection early by detecting it quickly. Future medical interactions may be more automated to protect the patient and medical staff. COVID-19 is also causing unprecedented demand for medical screening. Universal Robots developed a solution with Lifeline Robotics to address this unprecedented demand. The solution includes an autonomous throat-swabbing machine. The robot is built using UR3 cobot arms, fitted with a custom 3D -printed end-effector. The official launch of the system in Denmark took place in May 2020.

Driving Factors

Cobots used to boost market development yield a significant return on investment

Cobots are more profitable than traditional industrial robots.

Small and medium businesses will love the high return on investments and the potential growth in robot installation in many countries.

In addition, the cost of deploying collaborative robots-additional hardware can be higher than those of standard industrial robots. Traditional industrial bots have a higher overall cost than cobots. This is because of the extra hardware and components. Cobots can return a more significant investment than traditional industrial robots because they only require a controller and an indicator/vision system.

In addition, cobots are becoming less expensive, easier to program, and more useful for training purposes. This will give companies more options.

Furthermore, cobots increase the competitiveness of industries of any size and scale. Using CAD data, they use the latest sensors, plug-and-play technologies, and automated robot programming.

Restraining factors

To stunt market growth, there is a shortage of skilled workers and high costs involved in purchasing.

The global market is forecast to experience substantial growth in the future. Some factors can impact growth. For example, the initial high expense for procurement, integration and programming, accessories, maintenance, etc. Growth could be limited. Another factor limiting growth is the lack of skilled workers in underdeveloped or developing countries. The stringent regulation of government can also hinder global market growth.

Market Key Trends

The Automotive Segment drives the Market Will

The number of vehicles produced daily is increasing in the automotive sector. For production to run smoothly, machinery must be well maintained. This will reduce production cycle times and increase output. With Cobots, you can achieve lower production costs per unit. A cobot’s throughput is higher than traditional robotics systems depending on how they are assembled. These cobots have applications in the automotive sector, such as auto part manufacturing (assembling major vehicle parts) or finished vehicle assembly.

OICA reported that China was OICA’s top market for motor vehicle manufacturing in 2021. China produced 26 million vehicles and more commercial vehicles. This figure was higher than the sum of production values from other countries. These robots can help reduce production times and increase production output.

Recent developments in collaborative robotics in automotive applications have seen a significant increase in demand. This is due to the growth in automotive plants in Asian nations like China, India, and Vietnam and the growing demand for North American automotive robotics. Several automakers, including Ford, Mercedes Benz, BMW, and Mercedes Benz, have used cobots in their production lines to perform various functions like welding, car painting, or assembly line activities.

Universal Robots (UR), a Danish company that makes smaller flexible industrial collaborative robot arms and other robotic solutions, urged Malaysian automobile manufacturers to investigate new opportunities for robot solutions. This issue was raised after the Malaysian Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute, MARii, announced that it expects the automotive industry, along with Mobility as a Services (MaaS), to contribute up to 10% of the gross domestic product.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation launched the MOTOMAN HC20DT antidust and drip-proof function in the last few years as a new COBOT. Its primary use is for transporting and assembling automotive and machine-related parts. It has a connector that allows for hands to be attached at the tip of each arm, which improves usability.

Automotive has spent billions developing edge computing technology. Ericsson estimates that there will be 700 million connected vehicles worldwide by 2025. It is estimated that the data volume sent between vehicles to the cloud could reach 100 petabytes per year. Cobots have been a key component of the automotive factory floor, according to a global director for manufacturing engineering integration with a major OEM.

Recent Development

ABB (Switzerland), a global leader in collaborative robots (cobots), added the GoFa cobot and SWIFT cobot families to its portfolio. They offer faster payloads and more speed, complementing YuMi (Single Arm YuMi) in ABB’s cobot line-up. These cobots will be more robust, quicker, and more competent, allowing ABB (Switzerland) to accelerate its expansion in high-growth sectors such as electronics, healthcare, and consumer goods.

Techman Robot (Taiwan), a global leader in collaborative robots, opened its European office in March 2020. The new European office offers instant services and training courses. Techman Robot can effectively respond to the increasing demands of European partners and customers by having its new office in the Netherlands. It also helps local businesses to implement robotic solutions.

Universal Robots Denmark (Denmark), and Mobile Industrial Robots Denmark(Denmark), jointly announced the expansion of a cobot hub in Odense with financial backing from Teradyne USA (USA). The new hub will allow the companies to attract new workers and support their continued growth in the future.

Key Companies

DENSO Robotics

ABB Group

MRK Systeme GmbH

Energid Technologies Corporation

EPSON Robots

Fanuc Corporation

F&P Robotics AG

KUKA AG

Key Market Segments

Payload Capacity

Up to 5kg

Up to 10kg

Above 10kg

Application

Assembly

Handling

Pick & Place

Quality Testing

Packaging

Gluing & Welding

Machine Tending

Others

Vertical

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Plastic & Polymers

Furniture & Equipment

Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Pharma

