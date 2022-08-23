Global Cloud Computing Market to Garner Bursting Revenues [+USD 368.97 billion] with Top Growing Companies During 2023-2032

The market for cloud computing was valued at USD 368.17 billion in 2021. It is expected to increase at a CAGR 16% between 2023-2032.

Cloud computing provides IT services through third-party providers who provide computing resources and tools over the Internet. Cloud computing lets enterprises store, manage, or process critical data using remote servers. Some of the factors driving the rise of cloud computing are the increased data generation on mobile apps and websites, the increasing focus on customer-centric applications to drive customer satisfaction, and the growing need of capital expenditure (CAPEX), as well as operational expense (OPEX), control and reduction of Capital Expenditure, and Operational Expenditure.

Cloud growth is enabled by the adoption of emerging technologies such AI (Artificial Intelligence), and machine learning. These technologies allow companies to tap into AI capabilities. The COVID-19 crisis has been a major problem for the global economy. Major drivers behind market growth include data security, disaster recovery (DR) faster, meeting compliance requirements, digital transformation in industries, rising internet penetration and mobile device use around the world, as well as increased consumption of big data. It is anticipated that the adoption of machine learning(ML) as well as artificial intelligence(Al), edge computing and real time analytics, such as 5G and loT, will increase computing technology’s overall value to businesses.

Table: Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 368.97 Bn Growth Rate 16% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel

Market Trend:

Multi-cloud solutions have become a common feature of large companies in order to allow employees to be organized across various cloud-based platforms. A number of cloud-based services, including Gmail, Facebook, and Dropbox, are becoming more robust. This means that processing times need to be faster in real time.

Drivers: Higher return on investments with lower infrastructure and storage expenses

Enterprises are concerned by the initial implementation and ongoing maintenance costs of hosting data off-premises. Additionally, enterprises are concerned about downtime issues, electricity costs and staff expenses. The cloud also offers the benefit a pay-as-you-go system, which allows enterprises to pay only for what they use, resulting in lower costs.

Restrictions: You must comply with’s regulatory and compliance policies.

Companies must strive to survive in the market by taking steps to comply with regulatory requirements, avoid financial penalties, protect revenue and customers, and avoid legal action.

Competitive arena

Adobe Inc.

Google LLC

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Amazon.com Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Other Key Players

Key Developments

• In March 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced its plan to launch the first data center region in New Zealand as part of a NZ$7.5 billion investment strategy. The company aims to launch its data center in Auckland by 2024. Furthermore, the company also aims to launch 24 more availability zones and eight more AWS regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

• In October 2021, Microsoft unveils three new industry-specific cloud offerings for Azure in the form of Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing and Microsoft Cloud for Non-profit.

Market Segmentation Summary Analysis:

By Service

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

By Deployment

Hybrid

Private

Public

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-use

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Government & Public Sector

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Other End-uses

