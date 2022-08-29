Global Chocolate Market Expected to Reach a Value of USD 177.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8%

The market for chocolate Global reached USD 152.1 billion in 2021 and USD 177.7 billion by 2027. This represents a 2.8% annual growth rate between 2022-2027.

The roasting of cacao seeds from Theobromine cacao tree pods produces chocolate. The cacao beans are then fermented and dried to make a paste. The paste is placed under high pressure to separate the cocoa butter and chocolate liquor. These ingredients are then combined in different amounts to create couverture, milk, white, baking, and chocolate powder. Chocolates contain a lot of alkaloids such as caffeine, theobromine, phenethylamine and theobromine. They are majorly used to make bakery products and confectionery products such as cookies, brownies, cakes, puddings, and muffins.

Global Chocolate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Although industrialised nations are well-established and lucrative markets for chocolate, changes in consumer preferences and rising expenditure on chocolate and confectionery items are the key factors driving market expansion in emerging countries. The growing urbanisation and accessibility of chocolate and products produced from it will be a key factor in the expansion of the global chocolate market.

The presence of antioxidants, chocolate’s ability to lower blood pressure, and its purported anti-aging benefits will continue to be the major drivers of demand for chocolate and chocolate-related goods. For avoiding or slowing down the ageing process and other illnesses including CVDs, a higher cocoa content in dark chocolate is advised. These and other similar benefits will continue to drive global demand for chocolate.

Recent studies have demonstrated that eating chocolate can make you appear younger and reduce stress. It’s conceivable that this will lead to a rise in chocolate demand. With the usage of new goods and services in food and confectionery items, demand for chocolate will rise. But during the following four years, it is anticipated that demand for chocolate-flavored milk, drinks, ice cream, functional foods, and liquor chocolates would continue to be quite high.

Chocolates are still seen as a luxury item in various regions of the world. Due to price sensitivity, certain developing nations may have reduced access to the chocolate market. Uncertain cocoa supplies would probably cause prices to increase, which might be a major obstacle to market expansion.

Chocolate Market Key Trends:

There is a growing demand for single-origin and certified chocolate

There is a significant increase in demand for high-quality cocoa beans from North America and Europe. Gourmet chocolates are made from high-end and ultra-fine beans. Premium chocolates are made from regular and premium beans, particularly in countries such as the United Kingdom, Brazil, and the United States. This is due to the growing health trend and the desire for exclusive products. The market for premium cocoa, which has sustainability certification and single origin, is accelerating the overall growth. Manufacturers are offering single-origin and premium chocolate line-ups in response to this growing demand. They also support local economies. These strategies help brands increase their profit margins and build a positive brand image. Nestle, for example, set up a chocolate packing and molding line in Ecuador. Nestle incorporated single-origin “Arriba cacao” beans into its chocolate manufacturing process, allowing it to produce value-added chocolates that can be exported and used domestically.

Recent development:

Hershey’s launched a chocolate bar in February 2022 to celebrate All Women and Girls. The limited-edition “Celebrate SHE” bars are the name of this limited-edition. She was highlighted by the brand at the center of the milk chocolate bar.

Mondelez International’s brand Cadbury introduced the Twist Wrap packaging system for its Duos range in January 2022. This allows consumers to eat small amounts of chocolate bars by twisting the wrap and sealing it after consuming half the bar.

Ferrero launched the Ferrero Rocher Tablets in the travel-retail market in September 2021 with Lagardere. Ferrero’s new product is now available in three flavors: white, dark, 55% cocoa, and milk.

Scope of the Report

Key Market Players:

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer Chocolate Company

FUJI OIL

Puratos

Cmoi

Irca

Foleys Candies LP

Olam

Kerry Group

Guittard

Ferrero

Ghirardelli

Alpezzi Chocolate

Valrhona

Republica Del Cacao

TCHO

Type

Dark Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

White Chocolate

Raw Chocolate

Compound Chocolate

Application

Chocolate Bars

Flavoring Ingredient

Others

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

Which segments are included in the Chocolate Market Report?

What was Size of global chocolate market?

Who is the key player in the global Chocolate Market?

Which region will hold the largest share of the global Chocolate Market?

What are some of the critical factors that drive the chocolate market?

What’s the expected growth rate for the chocolate market in 2022-2031?

