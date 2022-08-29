Global Blockchain Technology Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 77.80% through 2022-2031

The market for blockchain technology will be worth USD 4.94 billion by 2021. It is expected to grow at 77.80% from 2023 to 2032.

Demand is growing

TripleA, a global provider of cryptocurrency solutions, estimates that more than 300 million people will own or use cryptocurrency by 2021. Due to the benefits of blockchain, including the protection of sensitive data and cost-savings, as well as improved efficiency, market growth is on the rise. Many government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security in the U.S., request blockchain-based applications to increase their data security.

DHS has funded startups’ research and development of new cyber security methods using blockchain technology. The COVID-19 epidemic is expected to impact market growth during the forecast period positively. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce businesses will likely demand blockchain technology. This technology is used in e-commerce to manage the supply chain.

Driving Factors

BFSI firms use digital ledger technology to secure and protect financial identities. BFSI companies are increasingly using technology to enhance their security and financial identity. They include cross-border clearing and settlements, trade finance platforms, and digital identity verification. Credit reporting is also growing in popularity. This should encourage market growth. You can take this example:

India’s central banks, such as the State Bank of India, HDFC, and ICICI Bank joined hands to form Indian Banks Blockchain Infrastructure Co. IBBIC was established to protect transactions, reduce transaction processing times, and speed up the process of obtaining letters of crédit.

The growing awareness of malware prevention in businesses and consumers will drive the market for blockchain.

Restraining Factors

The market can become stagnant if there aren’t enough skilled workers.

The rapid digital transformation of industries has led to an increase in cyberattacks. Unfortunately, many companies lack skilled professionals who can deal with these risk factors. The adoption of technologically advanced solutions takes time and could hurt market growth. There is little data protection awareness in developing countries like Peru and India. For a few more decades, technology adoption is likely to slow down.

Recent Development

April 2021: Oracle Corporation introduces Enterprise distributed ledger technology to improve healthcare, financial, and supply chain management. This is to fight COVID-19. The company has tried various methods to fight COVID-19, including trusted collection, anchoring authoritative data submission, submission of tamper-proof results, and verifiable credentials.

April 2021: R3, Trames, and IMDA signed a memorandum of intent (MOI) to accelerate global trade, supply chain digitalization, and acceleration. Frames will have the opportunity to develop a digital solution with R3 and IMDA’s Digital Utility.

Key Companies

IBM Corporation

The Linux Foundation

Microsoft Corp.

Chain, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Ltd.

Earthport Plc

BitFury Group Ltd

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

BTL Group Ltd.

Digital Asset Holdings, LLC

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI)

Key Market Segments

By Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Component

Infrastructure & Protocols

Application & Solution

Middleware

By Application

Exchanges

Digital Identity

Smart Contracts

Payments

Supply Chain Management

Other Applications

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User

Government

Financial Services

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Retail

Travel

Other End-uses

