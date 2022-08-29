Global blockchain technology market Is Anticipated To Register Around 77.80% CAGR From 2022 To 2032

The global blockchain technology market size was valued at USD 4.94 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 77.80% between 2023 to 2032.

Blockchain technology is rapidly becoming popular across a range of industries, including healthcare. Blockchain technology could have many benefits for the healthcare sector. It can provide better data security, greater efficiency, and better care. Blockchain technology may be able to help further protect sensitive information due to the increased adoption of electronic medical records and other digital data. The blockchain-based system has the potential to simplify many back-end processes in healthcare such as provider credentialing or claims processing.

Market Growth

Major factors behind the market’s growth are increasing healthcare data breaches and counterfeit drug threats, increased adoption of blockchain as an service (BaaS), transparency & immutability, and the increasing prevalence of healthcare data breaches.

Driver – Increasing Incidence of Healthcare Data Breach

Healthcare data breaches have increased in size and frequency over the past five years. The most serious breaches have affected as many as 80,000,000 people. Healthcare data breaches expose sensitive information from personally identifiable information.

Restrictions: Reluctance of to divulge data

A lack of regulations governing medical data exchange has led to an increase in the number of healthcare providers and payers in the healthcare sector.

Market growth may be affected by a lack of qualified professionals who have the technical expertise required to use blockchain technology in healthcare. Because blockchain technology is so complex, it requires skilled professionals to manage and operate it. The adoption of blockchain technology in healthcare may be hindered by a lack of skilled workers, especially in emerging economies.

Other negative effects for businesses include revenue loss and a shortage of qualified professionals to handle this technology.

Latest Developments

Viant, Microsoft, and GSK created a consortium called Viant Blockchain Programme in 2018 to help accelerate adoption of a blockchain-based supply network in different verticals, including the healthcare sector.

Chronicled partnered up with Qtum Foundation in 2018. Both companies have partnered with Qtum Foundation to integrate smart devices with a secure distributed back end. This combines the IoT and blockchain technology.

Hashed Health joined forces with Global Healthcare Exchange in 2018 to address issues such as product tracking, data management, order processing, and auditing across the healthcare supply chain.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Component

Infrastructure & Protocols

Application & Solution

Middleware

By Application

Exchanges

Digital Identity

Smart Contracts

Payments

Supply Chain Management

Other Applications

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User

Government

Financial Services

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Retail

Travel

Other End-uses

