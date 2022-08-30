Global Biosensors Market worth USD 54.21 Billion by 2031 – Exclusive Report by Market.us

Biosensors Market was valued at USD 26.24 Billion in 2021. By 2031, it is expected to reach USD 54.21 Billion. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.56% between 2022 and 2031.

Demand is growing

However, the market’s dynamic is affected by many factors. Global market research on biosensors indicates that the increasing demand for point-of-care testing drives the demand for biosensors. Consumers are encouraged to use biosensors to detect potential pathogenic activities in their bodies, especially if they have chronic or lifestyle-related conditions. This is expected to increase the demand for biosensors. Due to the notable increase in the global elderly population and the expansion of nanotechnology, biosensor applications are growing. They are also more affordable.

Biosensors incorporate nanotechnology and are expected to have lucrative applications in many industrial activities like food analysis, imaging operations, and monitoring microbial activity. Market consolidation is due to increasing demand for tailored medical equipment, non-invasive biosensors, and increased collaboration between manufacturers. Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc. entered into a contract with Johnson & Johnson Innovation to partner with Biometrics BrainStem Inc. Ethicon will also use several co-funding mechanisms to verify the operational and clinical efficacy Biometrics BrainStem Tremor Monitor Unit. It is a small, non-invasive medical device that detects very minute eye movements of anesthesia patients.

Driving Factors

Many factors have influenced the market for biosensors. These include the emergence of nanotechnology-based sensors, technological advancements over the past few years, and the increasing use of biosensors for monitoring glucose levels in people with diabetes. Also, there is a surge in demand for home-based point-of-care devices due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Restraining Factors

The market for biosensors has seen a significant increase in demand for integrated point-of-care and portable devices. These devices are easily accessible to patients and offer quick results. There is more demand, which has led to increased growth. Market growth is slowed by safety concerns and strict regulations regarding biosensors used in homes and laboratories.

To maintain market growth, the rapid proliferation of biosensors in areas like medicine, agriculture, and monitoring will dominate. The market growth will be limited by restrictions from the government and less research on the subject.

Market Key Trends

A platform developed by scientists at the University of California San Diego can detect DNA mutations with extremely high sensitivity. A large research group, led by the Center of Excellence for Nanomedicine and Engineering, created a sensor that can identify single-nucleotide polymorphisms in DNA sequences. SNPs can be described as variations in the sequence of a single nucleotide of a gene. This mutation has been linked with various disorders, including cancer, heart disease, and autoimmune diseases.

Researchers used a synthesized DNA sequence to encapsulate the graphene field effect transistor. The electrical signal generated by DNA or RNA sequences that contain SNP mutations is called a “DNA” signal. This biosensor, according to scientists, is a prototype for an implantable device that can identify SNPs or genetic alterations in real-time and notify users via their mobile phones.

Recent Development

Roche and Sysmex entered into a Global Business Partnership Agreement (GBP) in January 2021. This agreement provides hematology testing solutions. The new agreement will use IT systems to improve clinical decision-making and customer experience. This long-standing, successful partnership continues to evolve to bring hematology testing innovations worldwide.

Abbott, a company that makes sensor-based glucose monitoring devices, announced FreeStyle Libre 2, its next generation, in December 2020. Health Canada approved this technology to monitor diabetes in adults and children aged four years.

Bio-Rad Laboratories announced in December 2020 that they would expand their joint marketing agreement with Siemens Healthineers. Bio-Rad Labs will now provide quality control products and Unity Quality Control data management solutions to Siemens Healthineers’ Atellica Solution platforms.

Medtronic’s InPen was launched in November 2020 with real-time Guardian Connect CGM information. InPen, the FDA-cleared smart pen for insulin, is available to people on multiple daily injections (MDI).

Bio-Rad Laboratories, in October 2020, announced the global launch of its CFX Opus 96 PCR Systems. It also introduced BR.io cloud-based instrument connectivity and data management.

Medtronic received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2020 for the MiniMed 770G closed-loop hybrid system. The company’s latest insulin pump system includes the most advanced SmartGuard technology (as featured in the MiniMed670G system), with additional benefits such as smartphone connectivity and an expanded age indication, down to 2 years old.

Tandem Diabetes Care and Abbott signed an agreement to develop and market integrated diabetes solutions. This combines Abbott’s world-leading continuous glucose monitor (CGM) technology and Tandem’s innovative insulin delivery methods to give people more options in managing their diabetes.

Key Companies

Abbott Point of Care Inc. (US)

Medtronic, Inc. (US)

F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

LifeScan,Inc.(US)

LifeSensors Inc.(US)

Nova Biomedical Corp.(US)

Acon Laboratories Inc.(US)

Universal Biosensors (Australia)

Pharmaco-Kinesis Corporation (PKC) (US)

Bayer Healthcare AG (Germany)

Biacore (UK)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.(US)

Biosensors International Ltd.(Singapore)

Ercon,Inc(US)

DuPont(US)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Key Market Segments:

Type

Point of Care

Home Diagnostics

Research Labs

Biodefense

Application

Electrochemical Biosensors

Piezoelectric Biosensors

Optical Biosensors

Thermal Biosensors

