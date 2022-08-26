Global Bamboo Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 5.8% by 2031

The global bamboo market was worth USD 53.29 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2022-2031.

Growing Demand

The main drivers of the growth are the increasing demand for bamboo fiber and increased investment in clothing, furnishing, and other items. Bamboo fiber is thinner and more flexible than hair. It also has a smooth, round surface, making it easy to clean and preventing fungus and bacteria from growing. Bamboo market limitations include high processing costs and strict regulations on chemical processing. The bamboo market is facing significant challenges due to the depletion of resources and slowdowns in world economic growth.

Get a sample of a report to get a comprehensive insight @ https://market.us/report/bamboos-market/request-sample/

Consumers are becoming more conscious of the benefits of using sustainable products, which drives the market growth. Manufacturers are also required to follow strict regulations in processing bamboos and rattan. Market players insist on a smooth supply chain to meet growing demand.

Restraining Factors

Regulated by the government

New regulations and laws have been created in response to the widespread use of toxic chemicals in the manufacture of rattan and bamboo products. These regulations can significantly impact the supply, cost, and sales of bamboo and other rattan products in the long term. These factors are expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

The market’s growth rate could be affected by an increase in bamboos due to resource depletion or a slowdown. The market will continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic and the high costs involved in processing.

This bamboos market report includes recent developments, import-export, and production analyses. The market share analysis analyzes opportunities regarding emerging revenue pockets, changes to market regulations, strategic growth analysis, market size, and category market growth. Application niches and dominance. This market report includes product approvals, product launches, and geographic expansions. For more information on the bamboos market, please contact Data Bridge Market Research. We will provide an Analyst Brief to help you make informed market decisions to grow your market.

Market Key Trends

The market’s key trends include increased competition and continuous innovations.

Recent Development

Additional uses for bamboo and rattan shoots are primarily for restorative reasons. Bamboo shoots are a great way to improve processing and mental sharpness and help with respiratory ailments and wretchedness. Rattan has both protective and mitigating properties.

Bamboos, rattan, and others have several social, economic, and ecological benefits. Bamboo is an easily manageable asset that can grow under certain climatic conditions. However, it thrives in high heat and humidity. It can absorb 40% more carbon dioxide than trees and gives off 35% more oxygen. This makes it a significantly better all-around product. Bamboos can also be used to control soil disintegration and cleanse the atmosphere.

October 2019, Representatives at the 33rd Annual Meeting of the International Organization for Standardization’s committee on timber structures (ISO) stated that two new international standards have now been created to encourage international trade in engineered bamboo products.

In April 2018, India’s Government restructured National Bamboo Mission. This was done to promote the holistic growth of India’s bamboo sector. This mission involves increasing bamboo cultivation and marketing, supporting the creation of new nurseries, and strengthening those already in place. It also involves making arrangements for increased availability of quality materials in every state of India.

Key Companies

Moso International B.V.

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd.

Bamboo Village Company Limited

Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd

Bamboo Australia Pty Ltd.

EcoPlanet Bamboo

Smith & Fong Co Inc.

Jiangxi Kangda Bamboo Ware Group Co. Ltd.

Fujian Jianou Huayu Bamboo Industry Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Shanyou Industry Co. Ltd.

Tengda Bamboo-Wood Co. Ltd.

Higuera Hardwoods LLC

Dasso Industrial Group Co. Ltd

Xingli Bamboo Products Company

China Bambro Textile Company Limited

Bamboo Bio Composites Sdn Bhd

Southern Bamboo Inc.

Jiangxi Feiyu Industry Co. Ltd.

Teragren LLC

ANJI TIANZHEN BAMBOO FLOORING CO. LTD

Key Market Segments

Type

Herbaceous Bamboos

Tropical Woody Bamboos

Temperate Woody Bamboos

Application

Wood and Furniture

Construction

Pulp & Paper

Textile

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the market size for Bamboos in the world?

What is the market outlook for Bamboos?

Which end users are expected to significantly contribute to the Bamboos Market by 2022?

Which players are the biggest in the Bamboos Market? And what is their total share of the market?

What are the current market prospects for Bamboos in America?

What is the Bamboos Market’s Growth Rate?

Related Report:

Global Bamboo Leaf Extract Market Key Players Cost Structure Analysis Demand & Supply Chain Analysis Forecast To 2031

Global Bamboo Fiber Market Growth Factors Industry Overview Product Types And Application By Regional Analysis & Forecast To 2031

Global Bamboo Fiber Towel Market Segmentation And Analysis By Development Trends Recent Trends And Growth Rate By Regions To 2031

Global Bamboo Fiber Towels Market Report 2022 Current Analysis Of Potential Growth Challenges And Future Developments Till 2031

Global Bamboo Chopsticks Market Production-Consumption Ratio Technology Study With Worldwide Opportunity Analysis Forecast 2031

Global Bamboo Floor Market With Forecast Top Vendors, Industry Research, And End User Analysis By 2031

Global Bamboo Fibers Market Trend Expected To Guide From 2022-2031 Growth Analysis By Manufacturers Regions Type And Application

Global Bamboo Pulp Market With Latest Research Report And Growth By 2031 Industry

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth research and analysis. This company has been proving itself as a leading consulting and customized market researcher and a highly-respected syndicated market research report provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News