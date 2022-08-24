Global Bakery Product Market to Record a CAGR of 5.11%, North America to Contribute Majority of Market Growth: Market.us

The global bakery product market size was US$ 428.76 Billion in 2021. This value is projected to rise at a rate of 5.11% over 2023-2032.

Growing Demand

CAGR’s rise is due to growing demand for convenience food, Westernization in emerging markets, and increasing spending on packaged foods.

Bakery products have a high demand because they are convenient and affordable. Bakery products are constantly changing with the introduction of new products. This creates more growth. The de COVID-19-IMPACT growth of the bakery market is greatly influenced by western diets, urbanization, and a rising population of women.

Driving Factors

To support the market, there is an increasing demand for convenience food products

Convenience is the main driver of the bakery industry. Convenience is a key driver for the bakery market. Consumers are often pressed for time, making it more difficult to cook. This leads to a greater demand for ready-to-eat foods such as biscuits, bread, cookies, and cakes, as well as tortillas, pizzas, frozen pizzas, and tortillas. A high level of spending and urbanization that leads to a fast-paced lifestyle play a significant role in driving the demand for quick food. Doughnuts are considered food anytime in America and are often used as a meal substitute. Cakes, however, are more commonly consumed as snacks.

Rising Workforce Women Positively Influence Bakery Products Market Growth

The bakery market is seeing significant growth because of an increasing number of working women. Women employed have less time to prepare or cook meals, so they prefer ready-to-eat meals. According to the World Bank, in 2019, 47% of the world’s labor force was women. According to the U.S. Department of Labor 2019, women had 46% employment in the U.S. and 44% of Chinese women. Nearly half of the population working was made up of women. Therefore, baked goods sales will likely increase due to the increasing number of women employed.

Restraining Factors

Bakery Food Consumption can Obstruct Market Growth and create health issues

Bread is a popular bakery product. Its consumption is decreasing in developed countries because of the rising concern about weight gain and high gluten intake. People with celiac disease should avoid gluten.

Excessive consumption of refined flour can cause obesity, as most baked goods are made with this flour. Doctors recommend that you eat a healthy diet. Baking products with high levels of sugar and carbohydrates are considered unhealthy due to rising concerns about lifestyle-related health issues like obesity and diabetes. Manufacturers invest in R&D for new products that contain whole grains to address these concerns.

Market Key Trends

A rise in the demand for free-from foods

Celiac disease sufferers, and even the general public, enjoy gluten-free food products. There is a belief that gluten-free and sugarless edibles can help people with digestive problems like indigestion, bloating, or diabetes. Baking products, which claim they are fat-free and sugar-free as well as gluten-free, whole-wheat, and salt-free, are growing in popularity with the health-conscious consumer segment.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, United Kingdom, estimates that the free food market will grow at an average rate of 10% over the next three years. In addition, there is a 35% share of bakery products and cookies within the free food category. This is indicative of a lucrative market opportunity in free-from bakery goods.

Recent Development

Grupo Bimbo, a local private equity firm Everstone Capital, purchased Modern Foods in February 2021. Everstone bought the brand from Hindustan Unilever back in 2016. Everfoods Asia, Everstone’s bread platform and bakery, include Modern Bread brands and other brands like Cookie Man.

Mondelez International (MDLZ), in May 2021, agreed to purchase Greek snacking company Chipita S.A. For approximately USD 2 Billion. Chipita markets and produces sweet and savory snacks. Fineti, Chicago, 7Days and Chicago are some of Chipita’s bakery and snack brands. In 2020, the company generated approximately USD 580million in revenue.

Finsbury Food Group introduced Bundt cakes to its Mary Berry bakery cake line in September 2021. Bundt cakes can be found in two flavors: Lemon sponge cake with lemon buttercream, lemon curd drizzle and hand-decorated Belgian White Chocolate curls. And chocolate sponge cake with chocolate icing that has been hand-decorated and topped with Belgian Dark and White chocolate.

Sunfeast caker was introduced by ITC’s Sunfeast Brand in November 2020. Sunfeast Caker comes in three flavors: Layer Cake, Choco Swiss Roll, Trinity.

Puratos India released four new products for the bakery, patisserie, and chocolate industries in April 2019. They were Tegral Satin Purple Velvet Ef, Fruitful Range, and Carat Supercrem Nutolade.

Mondelez International spent USD 200million in June 2018 on its the Opava Czech Republic biscuit production facility. This plant employs nearly 1,000 people and produces Power Brands, such as Oreo and belVita.

Key Companies

Kraft Food Group Inc.

Nestle SA

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Britannia Industries Limited (India)

Mondelez International, Inc

Honeyrose Bakery Ltd.

KELLOGG COMPANY

General Mills Inc.

Associated British Foods PLC

Campbell Soup Company

Key Market Segments

By Product

Breads & Rolls

biscuits

Cookies

Cakes & Pastries

Pretzels

Tortillas

Other Products

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Store

Convenience Stores

Other Distribution Channel

