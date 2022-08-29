Global B2B Returnable Packaging Market Plays an Essential Role in Automobile and Food Industry

Returnable packaging is used in business-to-business (B2B). Products are stored in containers that can each be used several times before being returned. This packaging can be used for perishable goods like food and beverages or products that are often returned, such electronic equipment. Returnable packaging is a cost-saving option for businesses that reduces waste and increases efficiency.

This market has seen a significant increase in demand for sustainable packaging solutions, as well as growing awareness about environmental issues. The largest market shares for global B2B returnsable packaging in 2018 was held by the automotive sector, followed by the food and electronic industries. The largest market share was held by North America, followed by Europe (and Asia Pacific) in 2018. This product is more expensive than other packaging. However, you can increase your trips to achieve a lower cost per journey, which will ensure a fast return on your investment.

The U.S. market should experience significant growth due to increased product demand from different industries. U.S. companies that are involved in food and beverages, automotive, and pharmaceuticals are increasingly adopting sustainable business models. This is expected to increase the growth of the U.S. market in returnable packaging. Returnable packaging products have a number of key advantages. They are sustainable, economical and ergonomic. These benefits include a lower price per trip for the long term, and a reduction of the cost associated with disposing and purchasing expendable packaging.

B2B Returnable Packaging Market Scope:

Key Market Segments

Type

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs)

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs)

Application

Automobile Industry

Food Industry

Electronic Industry

Key Market Players included in the report:

IFCO SYSTEMS

KUEHNE + NAGEL

RPS

Schoeller Allibert

SSI SCHAEFER

Returnable Packaging Resource Inc.

Nefab Group

Tri-Pack Plastics Ltd

Plastic Packaging Solutions Midlands & East Ltd.

Amatech Inc.

CHEP

Integra Packaging

Celina Industries

Lamar Packaging Systems

ORBIS Corporation

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

This report answers following 07 key questions

What is B2B Returnable Packaging?

How big is the B2B Returnable Packaging market?

Who are the major vendors in b2b returnable packaging market?

What is the b2b returnable packaging market growth rate?

Which segment accounted for the largest b2b returnable packaging market share?

Who are the key players in the B2B Returnable Packaging market?

What are the factors driving the B2B Returnable Packaging market?

