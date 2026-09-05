Airlines are opening routes, airports are expanding, CEOs are changing seats, and billion-dollar aircraft orders are reshaping aviation. From Riyadh and Bangkok to Toronto, Nairobi, Sydney and beyond, here’s what happened across global aviation this week—and what these developments could mean for travelers and tourism.

From Riyadh to Bangkok, Toronto to Oslo, San Diego to Mexico and a strike-hit Nairobi, aviation spent another busy week proving that there is rarely such a thing as business as usual in the airline industry.

If anyone needed evidence that global aviation has its confidence back, September’s route map would be a good place to start.

Around 50 new airline routes are launching during September 2026, according to Aviation Week, with airlines once again looking beyond simply restoring old networks and increasingly hunting for new markets. Riyadh Air and United Airlines are among the carriers making some of the more noticeable moves.

But this wasn’t simply a week of airlines adding dots to maps.

There were new CEOs, billion-dollar aircraft orders, strikes, fuel worries, airport expansion plans and even Southwest Airlines deciding that its passengers may finally deserve somewhere comfortable to sit before boarding.

Welcome to another week in global aviation.

Riyadh Air arrives in Bangkok

One of the week’s symbolic arrivals came in Thailand.

Riyadh Air operated its inaugural Riyadh-Bangkok service on September 3, adding another direct connection between Saudi Arabia and one of Asia’s biggest tourism destinations.

For Thailand, it means another source market with considerable spending potential. For Saudi Arabia, it is another piece of a much larger aviation and tourism strategy designed to turn Riyadh into a global connecting point.

And for travelers? More competition between Southeast Asia and the Gulf is rarely bad news.

Air Canada looks far beyond Canada

Across the Atlantic, Air Canada had its eyes firmly on 2027.

The airline announced new Toronto services to Oslo, Shannon and Nice, while its Toronto-Guatemala City service will become year-round. Toronto-Shanghai is set to increase to daily service, and Air Canada’s daytime Toronto-London Heathrow flight will return.

The expansion also says something interesting about aircraft technology.

Oslo and Shannon are planned with Air Canada’s new Airbus A321XLR, an aircraft increasingly allowing airlines to operate thinner long-haul routes that might be difficult to justify with a traditional widebody.

Toronto Pearson consequently becomes even more important to Air Canada’s strategy, with the carrier saying the hub connects travelers to more than 150 destinations.

Canada, it seems, is thinking very globally.

Alaska Airlines gives San Diego number 50

On America’s West Coast, Alaska Airlines found a nice round number to celebrate.

The carrier announced San Diego-Loreto, Mexico, beginning December 19. The seasonal twice-weekly Embraer E175 service will make Loreto Alaska Airlines’ 50th nonstop destination from San Diego.

Loreto may not have the name recognition of Cancún or Los Cabos, but that is precisely what makes the route interesting.

Airlines are increasingly discovering that leisure travelers don’t always want to go where everybody else is going.

Air China gives Croatia a new Asian connection

Europe also welcomed an interesting new link.

Air China launched Beijing-Bucharest-Zagreb service, giving Croatia a scheduled year-round air connection with China. The route operates with Airbus A330 aircraft.

For Zagreb, the significance goes beyond another aircraft appearing on the arrivals board.

Long-haul connectivity can quickly become tourism infrastructure, particularly when it opens direct or one-stop access to a large source market such as China.

Airports understand that. Tourism boards certainly understand it.

India bets on smaller cities — with 40 new turboprops

Perhaps the week’s biggest aircraft-shopping headline came from India.

Regional airline FLY91 placed a firm order for 40 ATR 72-600 aircraft, valued at around $1 billion.

The aircraft are not glamorous long-haul machines with suites, showers or champagne bars.

That is exactly the point.

The ATR 72 is designed for regional markets, and India has hundreds of city pairs where a smaller turboprop can make considerably more economic sense than a larger jet.

FLY91’s order is therefore about something bigger than 40 airplanes. It is a bet on India’s next layer of aviation growth — connecting cities that historically sat outside the country’s major airline networks.

Sometimes the most important aviation revolution happens far away from Heathrow, JFK and Dubai.

Ethiopian Airlines thinks bigger — and heavier

Africa produced another potentially important fleet story.

Ethiopian Airlines is nearing an agreement for as many as 10 Boeing long-haul freighters, according to Reuters, as Africa’s largest airline continues developing Addis Ababa as a passenger and cargo hub.

Cargo rarely gets the attention that passenger aviation enjoys, but Ethiopian understands its importance.

Flowers, pharmaceuticals, perishables, e-commerce and manufactured goods all need fast connections between Africa and international markets.

An expanded freighter fleet could therefore strengthen not just Ethiopian Airlines but Addis Ababa’s position as one of the continent’s major logistics gateways.

Nairobi reminds everyone that aviation depends on people

Not every aviation story this week involved expansion.

In Kenya, aviation workers ended a two-day strike that disrupted flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and other airports. The dispute involved issues including pay and union recognition.

Thousands of travelers felt the consequences.

It was another reminder of an uncomfortable aviation reality: airlines can spend billions on aircraft and airports can build spectacular terminals, but the system still depends on people showing up to work.

The immediate disruption may be over, but negotiations remain important.

Kenya Airways changes pilots at the top

Kenya’s aviation week also brought a leadership change.

Kenya Airways acting Group Managing Director and CEO Captain George Kamal resigned, with Habil Waswani stepping into the acting leadership role.

Leadership changes at national carriers are rarely just corporate stories.

Kenya Airways is strategically important to Nairobi’s ambitions as an African hub, meaning decisions made in the executive office can ultimately influence routes, partnerships, aircraft and Kenya’s wider tourism connectivity.

Oman Air gets a new CEO

There was movement in the Gulf as well.

Nasser Al Sharji became CEO of Oman Air effective September 1, succeeding Con Korfiatis. His arrival comes as Oman continues positioning aviation as part of its broader tourism and economic development strategy.

Oman Air

Oman Air sits in an interesting neighborhood. Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, Saudia and the emerging Riyadh Air all operate within the wider Gulf aviation ecosystem.

Trying to become another mega-carrier would be difficult. Finding a profitable Oman-focused niche may be much smarter.

A new captain for Sunshine Coast Airport

Australia also produced an airport leadership announcement.

Sunshine Coast Airport appointed Tony Edmondstone as its next CEO. He comes from Airport Development Group, whose portfolio includes Darwin International Airport, Alice Springs Airport and Tennant Creek Airport. Edmondstone will take up the Sunshine Coast role in 2027.

His inbox will not be empty.

Sunshine Coast Airport is progressing a A$170 million terminal redevelopment, alongside property development and further aviation growth.

For Queensland tourism, better airport infrastructure means one thing airlines particularly like: room to grow.

Southwest discovers the airport lounge

And then there was Southwest Airlines.

For decades, Southwest built its reputation around simplicity rather than champagne-and-lounge aviation.

Now the airline is changing.

Southwest announced its first-ever airport lounge network, beginning with lounges at Austin-Bergstrom, Baltimore/Washington, Honolulu and Nashville. Construction has begun, with the first guests expected in late 2027 and at least seven additional lounges planned.

Southwest is working with Chase on the concept.

The bigger story is not the furniture or food.

It is another indication of how traditional boundaries between low-cost and full-service airlines continue to blur.

Low-cost carriers want premium passengers.

Full-service carriers want price-conscious passengers.

Eventually everybody seems to meet somewhere near the airport lounge.

Meanwhile, Ryanair applies the brakes

Europe’s largest low-cost airline provided the week’s reminder that growth isn’t automatic.

Ryanair has lowered its passenger target and is reducing some winter flying, with fuel costs among the pressures affecting its planning.

That matters because Ryanair’s enormous scale gives its network decisions consequences far beyond the airline itself.

When Ryanair adds capacity, destinations can suddenly receive hundreds of thousands of additional visitors.

When it removes capacity, tourism authorities and regional airports notice very quickly.

airBaltic puts Riga first

Another European network adjustment came from airBaltic.

The Latvian carrier is reducing parts of its network from Tallinn and Vilnius for summer 2027 while concentrating more capacity around its primary Riga hub.

It is a classic airline dilemma.

Passengers like nonstop flights from their home cities. Airlines like concentrating passengers through hubs where they can fill more aircraft.

For Riga Airport, the strategy potentially strengthens its position as the Baltic region’s connecting gateway.

For Tallinn and Vilnius, however, every removed nonstop service creates an opportunity for another airline willing to take a chance.

One airline’s network cut is frequently another airline’s route-development presentation.

Western Sydney gets closer to reality

Australia’s aviation map is also preparing for something much bigger.

A Jetstar Airbus A320 landed at Western Sydney International Airport on August 31 for a trial passenger flight, an important operational milestone ahead of scheduled services expected to begin in October.

New major airports do not open very often.

Western Sydney therefore represents a rare opportunity for airlines, tourism operators, hotels, logistics companies and communities across New South Wales.

Sydney is effectively getting another front door.

The interesting question will be which airlines rush through it.

Singapore puts a price on cleaner flying

Sustainability also moved from conference-room discussion toward passengers’ wallets.

Singapore is preparing a sustainable aviation fuel levy on departing passengers beginning in 2027, while implementation for air cargo has been deferred until 2028. Revenue will support procurement of sustainable aviation fuel.

This may become one of aviation’s most important long-term debates.

Everybody likes sustainable aviation in principle.

The more difficult question is who pays for it.

Singapore is beginning to provide one answer.

Hydrogen quietly enters the airport conversation

There was also a glimpse of aviation’s more experimental future.

Beyond Aero is working with London City Airport and Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur on infrastructure requirements for hydrogen-electric aircraft, looking toward possible operations in the early 2030s.

Hydrogen aviation still faces enormous technical, infrastructure and economic hurdles.

But airports need years to plan fuel systems and infrastructure.

The fact that those conversations are happening now is significant.

Tomorrow’s aircraft cannot arrive if today’s airports have nowhere to fuel them.

So, was it a good week for aviation?

Mostly. There are more routes, more aircraft being ordered, airports preparing for growth and airlines looking for markets that would have appeared ambitious only a few years ago.

But aviation’s old headaches haven’t disappeared.

Fuel remains unpredictable. Labor disputes can cripple operations within hours. Geopolitical tensions continue complicating airspace planning. Sustainability costs money. New aircraft arrive later than airlines would like, and not every route survives its first winter. That tension is what makes aviation fascinating.

An airline can announce a billion-dollar aircraft order on Monday, cancel routes on Tuesday, appoint a new CEO on Wednesday, and launch a new destination on Thursday. By Friday, somebody somewhere will already be asking:

Where should we fly next? And judging by this week’s aviation news, there are still plenty of answers.

eTurboNews Global Aviation Weekly | Reporting period: August 30-September 5, 2026