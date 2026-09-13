New airline routes, new CEOs, aircraft orders, airport disruptions and unexpected comebacks made this another restless week in global aviation. From Sydney and Dubai to London, Mexico and Africa, airlines are betting on growth while strikes, technology failures and geopolitics keep reminding travelers how quickly the skies can change.

Airlines are opening routes, changing names, ordering aircraft and returning to markets they had left behind. Airports faced volcanic ash, air traffic control failures and strikes, while new CEOs found fresh challenges waiting on their desks. Welcome to another seven days in global aviation.

If aviation had a quiet week, somebody apparently forgot to tell the airlines.

From Shenzhen to Sydney, Kuwait to Addis Ababa, Muscat to Copenhagen and Guadalajara to Paris, carriers spent the week drawing new lines across the map. Meanwhile, Britain discovered once again just how quickly an air traffic control computer problem can become everybody’s problem, Indonesia reopened airports after volcanic ash disruption, and airline boardrooms kept changing occupants. There was even an airline that decided a new strategy deserved a new name.

Here is what mattered in aviation around the world during the week of September 7–13, 2026.

Shenzhen Airlines is coming to Sydney

China-Australia aviation continues rebuilding, and this week’s interesting newcomer is Shenzhen Airlines.

The carrier plans four weekly Shenzhen-Sydney flights beginning December 14 using Airbus A330-300 aircraft. It will become the 55th airline serving Sydney Airport and is expected to add roughly 130,000 seats annually.

Sydney says Shenzhen passenger traffic was already growing strongly, making this more than another pin on an airline route map. China remains one of Australia’s most important tourism markets, and every additional nonstop city pair makes Australia a little easier to sell beyond Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

For Shenzhen, meanwhile, Sydney adds another international showcase for a city that has become one of China’s major technology and business centers.

Kuwait finds Addis Ababa

Jazeera Airways has launched Kuwait-Addis Ababa, its first destination in East Africa.

There is a practical market behind this route: Kuwait has a substantial Ethiopian community. But Addis Ababa is also one of Africa’s most important aviation gateways, so the route creates opportunities for tourism, trade and business traffic.

Jazeera isn’t finished. The Kuwaiti low-cost carrier also plans to restore Prague and Krakow services in December.

This is becoming an increasingly interesting aviation story: Gulf low-cost carriers are no longer thinking only about short hops around the Gulf, India and nearby leisure destinations. Their maps are stretching.

Fiji Airways bets on a brand-new Sydney gateway

Fiji Airways will become one of the airlines serving Australia’s new Western Sydney International Airport, launching nonstop Nadi-Western Sydney flights on March 19, 2027. The three-times-weekly Boeing 737 MAX service is expected to add more than 53,000 annual seats.

Fiji already enjoys exceptionally strong Australian demand, so this isn’t about discovering a new source market. It is about getting closer to millions of people living in Western Sydney and giving them an alternative to crossing the city to reach Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport.

Fiji Airways will continue serving the existing Sydney airport as well.

Sometimes airport competition is not about stealing an airline. It is about convincing the airline there is enough business for both airports.

Aeromexico gives Guadalajara a nonstop to Paris

Western Mexico is getting another direct European connection.

Aeromexico plans to begin Guadalajara-Paris Charles de Gaulle flights on April 13, 2027, operating three times weekly with Boeing 787 aircraft.

The airline already flies Guadalajara-Madrid, and Paris gives Mexico’s second-largest metropolitan area another direct European gateway without forcing passengers to connect through Mexico City or the United States.

Aeromexico expects its European network to reach seven destinations and 11 routes during summer 2027.

That is good news for Mexico’s tourism industry — and perhaps a reminder that Mexico’s international aviation story doesn’t begin and end in Mexico City and Cancún.

SalamAir finds an unusual road to Copenhagen

One of the week’s more creative routes comes from SalamAir.

The Omani low-cost carrier plans Muscat-Baghdad-Copenhagen flights beginning November 14, with fifth-freedom rights allowing passengers to travel between Baghdad and Copenhagen as well.

It is the kind of route that aviation enthusiasts love because it connects three very different markets with one aircraft: Oman, Iraq and Denmark.

Whether it becomes a long-term success will depend on how well SalamAir can combine several relatively thin traffic flows. But that is exactly where smart network planning sometimes works best.

Etihad discovers another Red Sea

Etihad Airways is adding Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Airport to its network from October 4.

Flights from Abu Dhabi will begin weekly and increase to twice weekly later in October. Red Sea International becomes Etihad’s sixth Saudi destination. This route is particularly interesting because the destination itself is still being built into a global tourism brand.

Airlines traditionally follow demand. Increasingly, Gulf aviation is also helping create it.

Saudi Arabia is spending heavily to develop new tourism destinations, and direct air connectivity from a hub such as Abu Dhabi puts those destinations within one connection of markets across Europe, Asia and beyond.

Xiamen finally gets London

XiamenAir began nonstop Xiamen-London Heathrow flights during the week, creating Fujian Province’s first direct passenger connection with the UK.

The three-times-weekly Boeing 787 service eliminates the need for a connecting flight for business travelers, students, tourists and people visiting friends and relatives. It also demonstrates a bigger trend.

Chinese airlines have rebuilt European capacity aggressively, helped by their ability to use Russian airspace while many European competitors cannot. That difference affects flight time, fuel consumption, and ultimately route economics.

A geopolitical problem has quietly become a competitive aviation advantage.

Air Arabia thinks Bangkok can handle another flight

Air Arabia will increase Sharjah-Bangkok to four flights every day from October 25. Yes, four daily flights.

Combined with Phuket, Air Arabia will offer 49 weekly nonstop services between Sharjah and Thailand.

Thailand clearly remains one of the Gulf’s great aviation success stories, combining leisure traffic, residents visiting friends and relatives, business travel and extensive connecting demand.

For passengers, more capacity usually brings something equally welcome: more choice.

Lufthansa Group says Dubai is coming back

One of the week’s most significant network developments was the decision by the Lufthansa Group to restore substantial Dubai capacity.

Lufthansa plans to return from Munich on October 25 and Frankfurt on October 26. SWISS follows with daily Zurich-Dubai service from October 27, while Eurowings will restore Dubai links from Berlin and Stuttgart in November.

The group is also restoring other Middle Eastern services, although it continues to warn that schedules remain subject to the regional security situation. For Dubai, this matters.

Lufthansa Group represents not simply Germany and Switzerland but a huge European connecting network. Restoring those flights sends a commercial vote of confidence while reminding everyone how deeply Middle East aviation remains tied to geopolitics.

Israir is going back to America

Israir Airlines received the approvals needed for its planned return to the United States.

The Israeli carrier intends to start Tel Aviv-New York JFK flights on September 16, initially three times weekly, using Airbus A330-200 aircraft. It will be Israir’s first U.S. service since 2009. Miami may eventually follow.

That would put another competitor into one of Israel’s most strategically important long-haul markets at a time when airline capacity to the country remains unusually sensitive to security developments.

Frontier sees opportunity where Spirit retreated

In the United States, Frontier Airlines is taking advantage of openings left by Spirit Airlines, planning three new routes to Colombia in December.

That is aviation competition in its purest form. One airline retreats, another looks at the passenger data and asks: Are we sure this market doesn’t work? Routes don’t disappear because another carrier stops flying them. The passengers may still be there.

T’way Air becomes Trinity Airways

South Korea’s T’way Air officially became Trinity Airways this week. But this is more than repainting aircraft and changing the website.

The airline is shifting away from its traditional low-cost identity toward what it describes as a “selective service carrier” model.

The rebranding reflects something happening across aviation: the once-clear dividing line between low-cost and full-service airlines is becoming increasingly fuzzy.

Low-cost airlines want premium passengers. Traditional airlines sell stripped-down economy fares. Everybody charges for something. Eventually, perhaps, they all meet somewhere in the middle.

Vietnam goes aircraft shopping

Vietnam produced two notable fleet stories.

Vietravel Airlines reached a preliminary agreement covering 50 Airbus aircraft, including A220s and A321XLRs, with deliveries expected from 2029.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines signed a memorandum covering five Airbus A350s, with deliveries expected in 2033 and 2034. Those dates may sound far away. They aren’t in airline planning.

Aircraft production slots have become strategic assets, and carriers that expect to grow in the 2030s increasingly need to make decisions today.

The orders also tell us something about Vietnam. Airlines clearly expect the country’s tourism, trade and middle-class travel market to keep expanding.

SriLankan Airlines changes captain

There was movement in Colombo as SriLankan Airlines appointed Vipul Misra Acting Chief Executive Officer effective September 9. His job will not be one of aviation’s easiest.

SriLankan has an enviable geographic position between major markets in South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Gulf and Europe, while Sri Lanka itself remains one of Asia’s most attractive tourism destinations.

Turning those advantages into consistently strong airline economics is the challenge.

That also makes SriLankan’s leadership story bigger than a corporate appointment. A healthy national carrier can be an important part of the country’s tourism recovery and international accessibility.

Britain has another air traffic control nightmare

Then came the week nobody at Britain’s airports wanted.

A technical failure at NATS, the UK’s air traffic control provider, caused widespread disruption on September 8, affecting more than 1,000 flights and creating delays across major airports including London Heathrow.

British Airways, Ryanair and Wizz Air were among airlines caught in the disruption. The criticism came quickly.

Ryanair called for NATS CEO Martin Rolfe to resign, while Wizz Air demanded reform. Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority requested a full incident report, and the government gave NATS a week to investigate the failure. The episode illustrates one of modern aviation’s uncomfortable realities.

You can have a new Airbus, a billion-dollar terminal and a perfectly trained crew — and still go nowhere because one piece of national infrastructure stops working.

Resilience may be aviation’s least glamorous investment, but increasingly it is one of its most important.

Indonesia reminds aviation who is really in charge

Technology wasn’t the only thing grounding aircraft. Nature had a vote too.

Volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau forced the closure of several Indonesian airports, including airports serving the Jakarta region. By September 8, authorities were able to reopen the affected airports as the ash cleared.

Indonesia knows this problem better than most countries. Its extraordinary geography makes aviation essential, but its position along the Pacific Ring of Fire means volcanoes can turn an ordinary airline schedule into a logistical puzzle with very little warning.

There isn’t an app that can negotiate with a volcano.

Italy’s passengers get another strike reminder

Italy also experienced labor disruption, with airport strikes affecting Sardinia during the week and additional industrial action scheduled for September 13 involving Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino, Florence, Pisa and Sardinian airports.

European aviation has become remarkably good at selling a €29 ticket across a continent.

Getting everyone — pilots, cabin crews, baggage handlers, security workers, airport employees and air traffic controllers — to work happily on the same day remains somewhat more complicated.

And Miami had a much darker aviation story

Not every aviation story can be treated lightly.

Investigators continued their work following the fatal September 6 crash of an Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 freighter operated by 21 Air at Miami International Airport.

The aircraft overran the runway during landing. At least five people were killed, and others were injured. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board recovered the flight data and cockpit voice recorders as investigators began trying to establish what happened.

The investigation will take time, and speculation serves nobody.

For one of the world’s major cargo airports, it was a tragic reminder that behind aviation’s statistics, schedules and aircraft registrations are people.

So, what did aviation teach us this week?

Perhaps that aviation remains one of the world’s most contradictory businesses.

Airlines are investing billions in aircraft they will not receive for years, while an air traffic control failure can disrupt a thousand flights in an afternoon.

New airports are opening while volcanoes close existing ones.

Low-cost airlines are becoming more premium. Full-service airlines are becoming more price-conscious. New routes connect cities most travelers never imagined would have nonstop flights.

And geopolitics increasingly sits invisibly in the cockpit. The opportunities are enormous.

Asia continues growing. Africa remains dramatically underconnected. Saudi Arabia is building tourism destinations almost simultaneously with the air routes needed to reach them. Vietnam’s airlines are buying aircraft for the next decade. China-Europe capacity is returning. Australia is adding airport capacity. Gulf carriers continue finding new markets between continents.

But the challenges are just as real.

Air traffic infrastructure needs investment. Aircraft delivery slots are tight. Labor relations remain unpredictable. Security concerns can redraw networks overnight. Climate and natural disasters don’t consult airline timetables.

eTurboNews Global Aviation Weekly | Reporting period: September 7–13, 2026