Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size to Grow by USD 94.5 billion, Increasing Demand from the Technology Industry to Drive Growth 2022-2032

The Artificial Intelligence market size was estimated at USD 94.5 billion in 2021. From 2023 to 2032, it will grow at a CAGR, of 36.8%.

Artificial intelligence (AI), also known as machine intelligence, refers to a branch of computer science that develops and manages technology that can make decisions for itself and carry out transactions for others. Tech giants’ continuous innovation and research are driving the adoption and use of advanced technologies in various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance and retail.

The key growth drivers include the rapid expansion of big data, increasing use of cloud services and applications, and a rising demand for intelligent virtual agents. Intel Corporation purchased Cnvrg.io., an Israeli data scientist platform, in November 2020. The goal was to increase Artificial Intelligence’s (AI) business. Technological developments in the AI field, including faster speech and natural word processing, have positively impacted the growth of this market.

Get a sample PDF copy for complete report coverage here: https://market.us/report/artificial-intelligence-market/request-sample/

The global artificial intelligence market is expected to see significant growth in the next few years due to increased demand for artificial tech across various end uses such as retail, healthcare, banking, finance, manufacturing, food & beverages, logistics and banking. The growth of the AI market has been greatly aided by the rising popularity of certain life-saving medical equipment and the self-driving feature in new electric vehicles. Google, Microsoft IBM, Amazon and Apple, all global tech giants, are increasing their investments to develop and upgrade various AI applications.

Artificial Intelligence Market: Driver

The increasing advancements in Big Data analytics and the broadening application base for artificial Intelligence solutions can be considered a major drivers of the market. Artificial intelligence is used in a majority of sectors including healthcare, BFSI e-commerce, retail and others.

Customer engagement is key to success in today’s dynamic and competitive business world. Companies are adopting artificial Intelligence technology rapidly to deliver personalized and specialized services in real time. Intelligent technology is being used by consumers to interact with them in industries such as healthcare, finance, retail and e-commerce. According to a June 2020 report by IDC, more than half of the 2,056 IT and Line of Business (LoB) decision-makers responded customer experience is the main motivator for Al adoption.

Artificial Intelligence Market: Restraint [Limited number of AI experts]

AI system workers should have a working knowledge of technologies such as deep learning, machine learning, cognitive computing, and picture recognition. It can be difficult to integrate AI technologies into existing systems. Data processing is required. Even minor errors can cause a system’s malfunction or fail, which can have an impact on its expected outcomes. An expert data scientist or developer will be required to modify an AI service that is ML-enabled.

This market will have problems with data privacy and different algorithms. To provide relevant results, the technology makes use of machine learning and deep learning capabilities. These tools could include search algorithms, recommendation engines and adtech network to exploit sensitive user data.

Table: Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 163.21 Bn Growth Rate 6.9% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn Format PDF/Excel Sample Report Available – Click here to Get a Sample Report

Key Market Trends

AI in healthcare is predicted to grow at a rapid pace over the next few years due to the increasing number of digital patient records, the demand for personalized medicine, as well as the rising need to reduce care costs. Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), algorithms are being adopted widely and integrated into healthcare systems in order to accurately predict the onset of diseases based upon historical health data.

Artificial Intelligence Market: Key Developments

July 2022 – Mulesoft, a Salesforce company, and HDFC have joined forces. HDFC will be able to innovate quickly in the area of system connectivity and help create new experiences thanks to its innovative API-led integration methodology.

June 20, 2022 – Siemens made two major announcements. The company’s Xcelerator technology will be expanded to include a wider range hardware, software, digital services, and a partnership with Nvidia in order to create an industrial metaverse. Siemens Xcelerator will enable the company to build a complete line of hardware and software that is modular and cloud-connected.

H2O.ai launched H2O AI Hybrid Cloud in January 2021. This platform enables enterprises to create and use AI models and applications.

Cnvrg.io. is an Israeli company that provides a platform for data scientists to create and run machine-learning models. Intel Corporation purchased Cnvrg.io. in November 2020 to increase its artificial intelligence business.

Google LLC and Sabre Corporation partnered to create Sabre Travel AI in October 2020. This artificial Intelligence-driven technology platform is for travel.

Competitive arena:

Advanced Micro Devices

AiCure

Arm Limited

Atomwise, Inc.

Ayasdi AI LLC

Baidu, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc

Other Key Players

Market Segmentation Summary Analysis:

By Solution

Hardware

Services

Software

By Technology

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Machine Vision

By End-Use

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Law

BFSI

Advertising & Media

Retail

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

Other End-Uses

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

What is the potential growth of the AI market?

What are the key players in the AI market?

What services are provided by AI?

What are the different types of AI systems?

What are the limitations to the AI market?

What are the side effects of Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

What are the most important areas in which AI is used?

MORE RELATED REPORTS FROM OUR DATABASE:

Artificial Intelligence Software Market Analysis and Revenue | Size to Expand Momentously Over 2022-2031 | CAGR 23.7%

Artificial Intelligence in Food and Beverage Market Is Anticipated to Witness a Considerable Growth Through The Forecast Period 2022-2031

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Growth Opportunities, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast by 2031

Artificial Intelligence for Telecommunications Applications Market Growth Parameters, Competitive Landscape Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Prediction 2031

Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Market SWOT analysis and Key Business Strategies, Demand and Forecast by 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News