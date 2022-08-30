Global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Consulting Market Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges, and Future Forecasts to 2030

Market.biz has announced the addition of a new report titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2030, which contains precise market data. The report is the most comprehensive and simple way to comprehend the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market. The report provides data dependent on the market’s past and current circumstances, various components influencing the market’s development direction, and market capitalization. Market specialists and capable examiners generate understandable and insightful market knowledge. The best authors, researchers, and analysts have compiled and summarised the assessment of the impact of guidelines on market activity. The report then contains information about the current state of the market.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market was valued at USD 92.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.9% from 2022 to 2030.

What Industry Analysis/Data Exists For The Industry?

The market has been expanding at a rapid pace. The report examines the market's business advancement enablers and stumbling blocks, as well as previous and current examples. The report also highlights the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market's upcoming challenges, restraints, and unique opportunities.

Key strategic developments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market: This global study also includes key strategic developments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting markets, such as new product launches, partnerships, and collaboration among global important players.

Among the major players profiled in this report are:

Google

IBM

LeaderGPU

Mckinsey & Company

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Bain Global

Tryolabs

Palantir

Element AI

Addo AI

Based on product type

Strategy Development

Strategy Execution

Commercial Due Diligence

Customer Training

Based on the application

Technology Consulting

Management Consulting

The following are the primary target audiences for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting report:

Customers, business owners, decision-makers, providers, distributors, suppliers, policymakers, manufacturers, investors, and individuals with a keen interest in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market will find the report insightful documentation.

Geographical scenario:

Major regions that play a vital role in the market are:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico),

Europe (France, Germany, Russia, UK, and Italy),

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Korea, Southeast Asia),

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.),

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt)

