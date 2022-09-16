Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Quick News USA

Global Air Taxi Market to Reach $2.32 Billion by 2027

52 mins ago
by Dmytro Makarov
Add Comment
6 min read

The “Air Taxi Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global air taxi market reached a value of US$ 817.5 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 2,326.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An air taxi is a lightweight, energy-saving, and robust commercial airplane designed to travel shorter distances. Its compact size and operational capabilities help in landing and taking-off from shorter runways. An air taxi assists in covering distances between localities, which are not served by schedules airlines, and is restricted to a maximum payload and passenger capacity. Moreover, it is operated via smaller local airports with less or no air traffic as they are relatively closer to passengers’ destination. As a result, it is gaining immense traction around the world.

Air Taxi Market Trends

At present, there is a rise in the demand for better and efficient transportation systems across the globe. This, coupled with the growing number of vehicles operating on the road and causing serious environmental impact, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, the significant expansion of the aviation and transportation industry, is contributing to market growth. Furthermore, leading market players are continuously funding research and development (R&D) activities to introduce several technological advancements. They are also introducing an integrated and connected multimodal transportation network that enables consumers to access on-demand air mobility, goods delivery, and emergency services.

This, in confluence with the rising government initiates to provide air taxi services in urban areas, develop smart city projects and support the aviation industry worldwide, is creating a favorable market outlook. Other major factors, including the introduction of electric air taxi that is capable of taking off and land vertically and the development of full-scale flight test, the all-electric, self-piloted aircraft as an alternative mode of transportation, is projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global air taxi market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on propulsion type, aircraft type and passenger capacity.

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

  • Parallel Hybrid
  • Electric
  • Turboshaft
  • Turboelectric

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

  • Multicopter
  • Quadcopter
  • Others

Breakup by Passenger Capacity:

  • One
  • Two
  • Four
  • More than six

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Air Taxi Market

6 Market Breakup by Propulsion Type

7 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type

8 Market Breakup by Passenger Capacity

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Ab Corporate Aviation
  • Airbus SE
  • Fly Aeolus
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Hyundai Motor Company
  • Joby Aviation
  • Kitty Hawk Corporation
  • Neva Aerospace Ltd.
  • Nurol Holding
  • Skyway Air Taxi
  • Talkeetna Air Taxi Inc
  • and Volocopter GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vlsidm

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Dmytro Makarov

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly