Global Air Taxi Market to Reach $2.32 Billion by 2027

The “Air Taxi Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global air taxi market reached a value of US$ 817.5 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 2,326.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An air taxi is a lightweight, energy-saving, and robust commercial airplane designed to travel shorter distances. Its compact size and operational capabilities help in landing and taking-off from shorter runways. An air taxi assists in covering distances between localities, which are not served by schedules airlines, and is restricted to a maximum payload and passenger capacity. Moreover, it is operated via smaller local airports with less or no air traffic as they are relatively closer to passengers’ destination. As a result, it is gaining immense traction around the world.

Air Taxi Market Trends

At present, there is a rise in the demand for better and efficient transportation systems across the globe. This, coupled with the growing number of vehicles operating on the road and causing serious environmental impact, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, the significant expansion of the aviation and transportation industry, is contributing to market growth. Furthermore, leading market players are continuously funding research and development (R&D) activities to introduce several technological advancements. They are also introducing an integrated and connected multimodal transportation network that enables consumers to access on-demand air mobility, goods delivery, and emergency services.

This, in confluence with the rising government initiates to provide air taxi services in urban areas, develop smart city projects and support the aviation industry worldwide, is creating a favorable market outlook. Other major factors, including the introduction of electric air taxi that is capable of taking off and land vertically and the development of full-scale flight test, the all-electric, self-piloted aircraft as an alternative mode of transportation, is projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global air taxi market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on propulsion type, aircraft type and passenger capacity.

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Parallel Hybrid

Electric

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Multicopter

Quadcopter

Others

Breakup by Passenger Capacity:

One

Two

Four

More than six

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Air Taxi Market



6 Market Breakup by Propulsion Type



7 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type



8 Market Breakup by Passenger Capacity



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Ab Corporate Aviation

Airbus SE

Fly Aeolus

Honeywell International Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

Joby Aviation

Kitty Hawk Corporation

Neva Aerospace Ltd.

Nurol Holding

Skyway Air Taxi

Talkeetna Air Taxi Inc

and Volocopter GmbH

