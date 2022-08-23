Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Size Worth USD 74.8 Billion Million by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 11.8%

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market will grow at a CAGR of 11.8%, from USD 27.03 Billion in 2021 and USD 74.8 Billion in 2030. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems will grow due to compliance with safety mandates and rising demand for semiautonomous driving systems.

A major driver of market growth will be the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which are found in compact passenger cars. Further growth is expected to be driven by increasing government regulations mandating the implementation of ADAS in vehicles. The spread of COVID-19 caused a slowdown in market growth during the first six months of 2020. Due to the global lockdown, different assembly units and manufacturing facilities were temporarily forced to close. Lower sales of automobiles hampered market growth. Nevertheless, the ADAS industry is expected to grow significantly by 2022, thanks to various local driver safety assistance mandates.

The growing market for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is primarily due to consumers’ increasing preference for safety and comfort features and the rising demand for premium and luxury cars. The government’s commitment to passenger safety and the reduction of system and component prices is expected to increase demand for ADAS. The ongoing COVID-19 epidemic is expected to hurt the ADAS industry and reduce government infrastructure spending. Nevertheless, the ADAS market will be able to benefit from technological advances in sensor technology soon.

Driving Factors

In 2020, the passenger car segment accounted for 64% of the market. The market share of the passenger car segment in the ADAS market is expected to remain the same throughout the analysis period. The main driving factors behind the growth in the passenger car market are increasing awareness among drivers/passengers about road safety and the promotion of legislation. Market growth is expected to be attributed to increasing urbanization, industrialization, high demography growth, and a large demand for passenger cars.

Restraining Factors

Market growth could be hindered by malfunctioning or high initial cost

Although there is a growing demand for intelligent automotive driver assistance systems, manufacturers must continue to improve and update themselves to stay competitive. Driver assistance systems include blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency brake, park assist, blind-spot detect, and park assist. All these systems operate with the aid of radar sensors, cameras, and mapping software. These high-tech systems present technical challenges and complications due to their dependence on batteries. The continuous consumption of power can cause battery disturbances.

Also, the electronic components in the systems may disfunction and project incorrect information. Moreover, the high risks of cyber security threats and the complexity in system handling may cause hazards to both the vehicle and the passengers. Any misfunctions or forced and unforced errors in the systems may be dangerous and life-threatening for the users.

Market Key Trends

Regulations lead to an increase in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems adoption

Global governments are focusing on the development of several policies and regulations to monitor their users. In India, ABS is required on motorcycles. This mandate focuses on safety.

India wants Electronic Stability Control and Autonomous Emergency Braking to be mandatory for automobiles by 2022-2023. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways also announced that it is currently working to make Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (advanced driving assistance systems), mandatory in automobiles to reduce accidents.

Automobile manufacturers are making every effort to include these features as a result of increased regulations regarding Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. For example, all cars must have parking system assistance. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems features that were once only available in premium cars are now being offered to all segments of the car market. These systems are available as an optional option in other cars than high-end models. These features are now being offered in commercial vehicles.

New cars sold on the EU’s market could be required to include advanced safety features by 2022. A regulation on the safety of motor vehicles, as well as the protection of vehicle occupants, was adopted by the council in March 2021. It is aimed at reducing road deaths and facilitating future agreements with the European Parliament. Euro NCAP is a government-backed group that assesses safety of cars. It may require vehicles to be equipped with a driver-monitoring system in order for it to earn a five-star safety rating, which will begin in 2023 and 2024.

Some governments have a focus on requiring certain Advanced Driver Assistance Systems functions on all vehicles within their jurisdiction. Others are focusing their efforts on creating and implementing standards that will allow for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems features to be included in every vehicle.

Three new standards have been published by the Chinese government to address advanced driver aid systems. This is in response to the growing availability of advanced driving assistance systems (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), which are now available on many modern vehicles. GB/T39263-2020, which defines and terms advanced driver assist systems (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), is the first of these new standards. The standard provides definitions for different systems. These systems are classified into two types: control assistance systems and information assistance systems.

Recent development

Aptiv PLC released a next-generation driver-assist software (ADAS), in January 2022 for autonomous and electrical vehicles. Aptiv’s scalable architecture helps to lower the cost of software-driven vehicles.

ZF unveiled a 360-degree protection device for commercial vehicles in January 2022. The system detects hazards from the rear and front sides and provides protection through the dynamic control. Due to high demand by commercial fleet operators, ZF is primarily targeting America.

Continental AG (Continental), in September 2021, announced it had signed a joint-venture (JV), contract with Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology R&D Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation announced, on April 20, 2021, that it had created products that improve safety performance. They included LiDAR and Locator Telescope Camera as well as SIS ECU and SIS ECU. This advanced driver assistance technology is featured on both the Lexus LS fuel cell vehicle (FCV) and Toyota Mirai fuelcell vehicle (FCV). LiDAR and Locator Telescopic Camera are capable of detecting large areas with high accuracy.

Key Companies

Continental Ag

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Autoliv Inc

Denso Corporation

Valeo

Magna International

Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Ficosa International S.A.

Mobileye NV

Mando Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Tass International

Segmentation

Type

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

Park Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Others

Application

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

