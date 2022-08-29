Global Activated Carbon Market Size in USD USD 3.3 billion to Accelerate at 4% CAGR Through 2031

The global activated carbon market value was USD 3.3 billion in 2021. This market is expected to expand at a compound annual increase rate (CAGR) of 4% between 2023-2032.

Growing Demand

Activated Carbon is a good choice for gas purification because of its high adsorption capacity for different molecules. These can range from odorous compounds and carcinogenic impurities. It can remove harmful impurities and clean the air stream for personal safety and home purification. This product can also be used for hydrogen separation and biogas treatment. It helps reduce manufacturing costs and increases output yields.

Get a sample of a report to get a comprehensive insight @ https://market.us/report/activated-carbon-market/request-sample/

Many processing plants can reduce airborne odorous or hazardous compounds. One of the most effective organic and inorganic compound purification methods is activated Carbon air treatment systems. The health risk of exposure to volatile organic compounds at work and in your home is serious.

Driving Factors

The Product is Increasing in Demand to Help Market Growth

As the demand for potable water is growing, so is the product demand. Because the product has a large surface area that can absorb impurities, such as oils, microbes, odor, and taste imparting chemicals, it is driving the market growth. Carbon Activated Corp. offers industrial solutions, groundwater filter systems for the U.S., and VOC/siloxane systems for biogas engines in Europe. High consumer demand has led to an increase in water purification needs due to the exponentially growing population.

The government has had to enforce stringent regulations regarding industrial wastewater treatment due to rising water pollution levels.

Restraining Factors

A risk factor for market growth is the scarcity of coconut shell charcoal used as a raw material. Due to this, raw material prices have risen mainly due to coconut shell charcoal. The higher energy requirements have led to an increase in coal-based product prices. Most coal is used in China’s critical applications, including electricity, cement, iron, and steel. The result has been a shortage of coal necessary to produce the product. However, this has decreased coconut demand, encouraging producers to increase their production capacities by 50%-60%, resulting in higher product prices.

Market Key Trends

Cabot Corporation announced that it would sell its Purification Solutions company, which included the activated carbon business, to One Equity Partners in November 2020. The transaction should be complete by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Ingevity Corporation is a subsidiary. It announced its activated coal production capacity expansion in February 2021. This was after extensive debottlenecking. In December, the company completed equipment improvements and was verified in Zhuhai (China).

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. and Cabot Corporation announced a 15 Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement in September 2020. The agreement will improve manufacturing utilization and diversify activated-carbon product mixes, increasing revenue growth by 30%-40% and manufacturing efficiency.

Calgon Carbon Corporation, a subsidiary of Calgon Carbon Corporation, announced the addition of a second-activated carbon production plant line in June 2020 to increase its Pearlington, Mississippi, plant’s capacity. The USD 185million investment to add the production line is estimated. Calgon Carbon will have a virgin, granular activated Carbon product that can produce more than 200 million lbs per annum upon completion. This is expected to take place in 2022.

Recent development

Cabot Corporation announced in November 2021 that the Purification Solutions, including activated carbon, would be sold by One Equity Partners. The transaction is expected to be completed by 2022’s second quarter.

Ingevity Corporation (a subsidiary of Ingevity Corporation) announced its activated-carbon production capacity expansion in February 2021, following extensive debottlenecking. The company also completed equipment upgrades. This was confirmed in Zhuhai, China, in December.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. announced a 15-year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement (with Cabot Corp.) in September 2020. This agreement will increase manufacturing utilization, diversify the activated carbon product mix, and increase revenue growth by 30-40%.

Calgon Carbon Corporation’s subsidiary Calgon Carbon Corporation announced it would double the capacity of its Pearlington plant in Mississippi by adding a second-activated production line to produce carbon in June 2020. The additional production line will cost USD 185million. Calgon Carbon’s virgin, powder-activated Carbon output will be more than 200,000,000 pounds per year after completion. This is expected to occur in late 2022.

Key Companies

CarbPure Technologies

Cabot Corporation

Boyce Carbon

Jacobi Carbons Group

CarboTech AC GmbH

Kuraray Co.

Haycarb (Pvt) Ltd.

Donau Chemie AG

Kureha Corporation

Donau Carbon GmbH

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Carbon Activated Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Granular Activated Carbon

Powdered Activated Carbon

Other Types

By Application

Gas Phase

Liquid Phase

By End-Use

Air Purification

Food & Beverage Processing

Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Other End-Uses

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) :

What is the growth rate of the global Activated carbon Market soon?

Which application will drive the Activated Carbon Market to its next level?

What is the primary driving force behind the global Activated Carbon Market growth?

Which region would be the most dominant in the Activated Carbon Market

Which Asian country would be the first to set the Activated carbon Market trend?

Related Report:

Global Coal-Based Activated Carbon Market Trends Key Players Cost Structure Analysis Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2031

Global Coconut-Based Activated Carbon Market Overview Growth Factors Cost Structure Analysis Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2031

Global Household Activated Carbon Filters Market Key Players Cost Structure Analysis Demand & Supply Chain Analysis Forecast To 2031

Global Coconut Shell Activated Carbon Market Growth Factors Industry Overview Product Types And Application By Regional Analysis & Forecast To 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth research and analysis. This company has been proving itself as a leading consulting and customized market researcher and a highly-respected syndicated market research report provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News