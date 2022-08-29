Global 3d Printing Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 21% by 2031

In 2021, 3D printing was worth USD 0.01322 billion. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 21% over the forecast period between 2023 and 2032.

Growing Demand

The market will grow due to the aggressive research and development in 3D printing and the growing demand for prototyping services from various industries, especially healthcare, aerospace, and defense.

Due to their high volume production and productivity, Fused Filament Fabrication and Powder Bed Fusion technologies like Multi Jet Fusion provided by HP Inc. are expected to be the most popular industrial 3D technologies. Similar to resin-based technology, Stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing (DLP) are likely to be in demand by the consumer goods and dental industries.

Get a sample of a report to get a comprehensive insight @ https://market.us/report/3d-printing-market/request-sample/

Driving Factors

Governments and tech giants make substantial investments to foster market growth

Many countries are suffering massive digital disruptions due to advanced manufacturing technologies. The United States is a potential 3D technology user. The United States Department of Defense identified this technology in its budget for 2018. Autodesk and Microsoft, tech software giants, have released additive and 3D printing products.

China is doing significant work to ensure that its manufacturing sector remains competitive globally. Chinese manufacturers view this technology as a threat and an opportunity for their manufacturing industry. As such, they tend to invest in research and development.

India views this technology as an opportunity for growth in its global manufacturing competitiveness. India’s market is supported by government initiatives such as the “Make in India Initiative.”

Korea has developed a roadmap independent of the government for research and development and provided support to implement it. Korea’s government is offering tax incentives to encourage the adoption and speed up industry regulatory agreements to facilitating this technology.

The U.K. government has created a 3D technology strategy. However, Brexit is causing uncertainty in the U.K.’s manufacturing sector. Germany is expected to develop new strategies because it has an industry 4.0 infrastructure.

Restraining Factors

Market Growth Restricted by High Initial Investments

This technology’s greatest obstacle is the high initial investment. This investment covers hardware, software, and materials as well as certifications, additive & manufacturer education, employee training, and software. A 3-dimensional printing system requires more capital and resources than traditional printing methods.

The manufacturers have allowed customers to reduce initial costs by introducing the industrial Desktop 3D Printer. Desktop printers are easier to use than 3-dimensional systems and more affordable.

Market Key Trends

Market Leaders Expected a Selective Laser Sintering(SLS) Technology The preferred technology has been selected laser sintering. Due to its many benefits, laser sintering is expected to be the most popular technology for the forecast period. SLS uses 12-powder epoxy to replace the photosensitive resin used in stereolithography. Researchers and companies worldwide have used the material to overcome concerns such as the brittle nature of the resin exposed to the sun. SLS can also be printed without the need for additional support. This makes it more cost-effective and easier to produce. SLS can also be used to produce functional parts or prototypes. SLS printing has many other uses, including aerospace, defense, automotive, and other verticals. SLS printing is a hot commodity as space exploration undergoes paradigm shifts. As a consequence, more countries are planning to launch satellites. SLS is also being used in more electric cars and sports vehicles. According to the IEA, in 2018, electric passenger cars numbered five million globally, 63% more than in 2017. The IEA reports that top automotive companies increasingly use SLS3D printing technology for EVs. This will increase growth. SLS’s rapid growth is causing a lot of market mergers. Braskem, a producer and distributor of polyolefins, joined forces to create new powders Selective Laser Sintering (PLS), and powder-bed printers.



Recent Development

In March 2021, ExOne launched a controlled-atmosphere, extra-large production metal printer. The X1160Pro 3D metal printer is capable of processing reactive materials.

Stratasys launched an ABS-based carbon material to its F123 series 3D printers in February 2021. FDM ABS-10 is lightweight and robust and can be used for making tools, fixtures, and jigs.

Stratasys created a program allowing 3D printers to integrate into production environments. The program will be implemented on the factory floor by December 2020. GrabCAD software development kits include documentation, code samples, as well as interfaces to application programming interfaces. These interfaces allow development partners and manufacturing customers to establish two-way connections between Stratasys FDM3D printing machines.

HP introduced a new software product in Oct 2020. It allows personalization across multiple additive production technologies. Dyndrite’s HP Universal Build Manager can increase productivity, efficiency, automation, and additive build management.

MakerBot, a Stratasys company, has developed software that allows users to create 3D printing workflows seamlessly. MakerBot CloudPrint software allows users to manage 3D printer jobs in teams.

Key Companies

Materialise

Stratasys, Ltd.

3D Systems, Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Canon Inc.

Envision Tec, Inc.

Made in Space

GE Additive

Voxeljet AG

Кеу Маrkеt Ѕеgmеnts:

Following are some of the Market Segments from this industry.

By Printer Type

Industrial 3D Printer

Desktop 3D Printer

By Technology

Fuse Deposition Modeling

Stereolithography

Selective Laser Sintering

Inkjet Printing

Direct Metal Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

Polyjet Printing

Digital Light Processing

Laser Metal Deposition

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Other Technologies

By Software

Scanning Software

Design Software

Printer Software

Inspection Software

By Application

Prototyping

Functional Parts

Tooling

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the top five players in the market for 3D printing?

Which are their key strategies to improve their market presence and position?

Which countries are significant in the European region and why?

Which countries are included in the APAC?

Do you include COVID-19 in the 3D printing market impact?

Related Report:

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Sales Volume Sales Price Sales Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2031

Global 3D Printing Filament Market Specifications Production Growth Rate And Forecast By 2031

Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market Key Players Industry Overview Supply And Consumption Demand And Forecast To 2031

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Analysis And In-Depth Research On Industry Dynamics Trends Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast 2031

Global Dental 3D Printing Market Growth By Manufacturers Regions Type And Application, Forecast To 2031

Global 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defence Market Major Manufacturers Production And Sales Industry Comparison Analysis, Types, And Application 2022

Global 3D Printing Creation Software Market Research Key Players Industry Overview Supply Chain Analysis And Forecast To 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth research and analysis. This company has been proving itself as a leading consulting and customized market researcher and a highly-respected syndicated market research report provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News