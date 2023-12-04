Gideon Thaler: Israel War Time Tourism Hero by WTN

World Tourism Network member Gideon Thaler is the founder of Tel Aviv-based TAL- Aviation an active leader in the aviation industry for 58 years.

Now 80 years old, Mr. Thaler goes to the office every day and makes all important decisions for TAL Aviation.

” I was born in Israel and ever since have been living through wars. I celebrated my 80th birthday this month and recalled how I was always experiencing wars ever since I came into this world.

In 1943 WWII, the 1956 Sinai War, the 1967 Six Day War, the 1973 Yom Kippur War, the 1991 Gulf War, and now war with Hamas – Swords of Iron. If you are looking for excitement there is never a dull moment in Israel”.

He now represents 35 airlines in Israel and branch offices around the world, employing 200 people in more than 30 countries and territories.

One of Gideon’s slogans is

“I am not happy if my customers are not happy”.

Gideon Thaler started his career working in sales for TWA in Tel Aviv on 1st March 1965. He became a manager at Canadian CP Air in Israel, at the same time he also handled Australian Qantas Airline as the GSA. He stayed with Air Canada when this carrier took over CP Air.

He won the bid to represent American Airlines as the GSA in Israel. This was the launch of TAL AVIATION with a staff of four.

Gideon sat on the financial committee of the panel of airlines in Israel for years.

“I emphasize always a win-win situation where both parties are satisfied”.

Every day many airlines and global companies approach Gideon for advice on how to enter certain territories.

Respected throughout the aviation and tourism industry, he met and got to know all the big players, and remained humbled throughout the years.

Nominated by his chief of staff Barbara Shorr, the World Tourism Network Heroes committee agreed:

World Tourism Network Chairman Juergen Steinmetz congratulated Mr. Gideon Thaler by saying:



“Gideon is one of the most amazing tourism professionals I met. A man of integrity, a man with more than 50 years of experience, and a man loyal to his clients, his staff, and a devoted family man deserves to carry the WTN Title as a Tourism Hero.

Congratulations!

Putting all the current struggles in his region aside, Mr. Thaler is a global man, an optimist, and someone who can inspire everyone around him.”

After Dov Kalmann, Mr. Thaler is now the second Tourism Hero in Israel to receive this recognition from the World Tourism Network