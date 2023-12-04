WTN Aviation News Award Winning Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN European Travel News Israel Travel People in Travel and Tourism Travel Wire News World Travel News WTN Member News

Gideon Thaler: Israel War Time Tourism Hero by WTN

Add Comment
11 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
3 min read
Tourism Hero, Gideon Thaler: Israel War Time Tourism Hero by WTN, eTurboNews | eTN
Gideon Thaler, Founder TAL- AVIATION
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Gideon Thaler is the founder of TAL- AVIATION in Tel Aviv and a 58 Year Aviation Industry veteran. He is now a Tourism Hero.

<

Tourism Hero, Gideon Thaler: Israel War Time Tourism Hero by WTN, eTurboNews | eTN

World Tourism Network member Gideon Thaler is the founder of Tel Aviv-based TAL- Aviation an active leader in the aviation industry for 58 years.

Now 80 years old, Mr. Thaler goes to the office every day and makes all important decisions for TAL Aviation.

” I was born in Israel and ever since have been living through wars. I celebrated my 80th birthday this month and recalled how I was always experiencing wars ever since I came into this world.

In 1943 WWII, the 1956 Sinai War, the 1967 Six Day War, the 1973 Yom Kippur War, the 1991 Gulf War, and now war with Hamas – Swords of Iron. If you are looking for excitement there is never a dull moment in Israel”. 

He now represents 35 airlines in Israel and branch offices around the world, employing 200 people in more than 30 countries and territories.

One of Gideon’s slogans is

“I am not happy if my customers are not happy”.

Gideon Thaler started his career working in sales for TWA in Tel Aviv on 1st March 1965. He became a manager at Canadian CP Air in Israel, at the same time he also handled Australian Qantas Airline as the GSA. He stayed with Air Canada when this carrier took over CP Air.

He won the bid to represent American Airlines as the GSA in Israel. This was the launch of TAL AVIATION with a staff of four.

Gideon sat on the financial committee of the panel of airlines in Israel for years.

“I emphasize always a win-win situation where both parties are satisfied”.

Every day many airlines and global companies approach Gideon for advice on how to enter certain territories.

Respected throughout the aviation and tourism industry, he met and got to know all the big players, and remained humbled throughout the years.

Nominated by his chief of staff Barbara Shorr, the World Tourism Network Heroes committee agreed:

World Tourism Network Chairman Juergen Steinmetz congratulated Mr. Gideon Thaler by saying:

“Gideon is one of the most amazing tourism professionals I met. A man of integrity, a man with more than 50 years of experience, and a man loyal to his clients, his staff, and a devoted family man deserves to carry the WTN Title as a Tourism Hero.

Congratulations!

Putting all the current struggles in his region aside, Mr. Thaler is a global man, an optimist, and someone who can inspire everyone around him.”

After Dov Kalmann, Mr. Thaler is now the second Tourism Hero in Israel to receive this recognition from the World Tourism Network

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

You may also like

About the author

Avatar

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing