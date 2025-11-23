Ghana Tourism Sector Calls for Equal Spotlight as Creative Arts Dominate Public Focus

“Industry stakeholders are raising concerns that the growing focus on creative arts is overshadowing Ghana’s tourism sector. While film, music, and festivals gain attention, tourism operators argue that the sector needs equal visibility, investment, and strategic promotion to unlock its full economic potential and drive national development.”

A growing concern is emerging within Ghana’s tourism and hospitality industry as stakeholders warn that the sector is receiving far less attention than the fast-rising creative arts space, despite tourism’s longstanding role as a major economic contributor.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture — tasked with promoting Ghana’s tourism assets while supporting the creative industry — is facing calls to rebalance its focus. Industry players argue that recent public messaging, national programmes, and investment initiatives have leaned heavily toward the creative arts, leaving tourism operators feeling sidelined.

While acknowledging the value of Ghana’s creative industries — including music, film, festivals and fashion — stakeholders say the current momentum has inadvertently overshadowed tourism promotion. Many in hotels, tour operations, destination management, academia and trade associations note that tourism activities receive far less visibility compared to celebrity-driven creative initiatives.

Tourism’s Economic Potential Under Pressure

Ghana’s tourism sector has long been recognised as a key economic engine, with the potential to generate substantial revenue, create jobs, and enhance the country’s global profile. The nation boasts diverse attractions: beaches, wildlife parks, heritage sites, cultural festivals, and a growing culinary scene.

But experts caution that without consistent marketing, improved visitor experiences, strengthened domestic tourism campaigns, better hospitality trainin,g and infrastructure upgrades, the sector cannot fully realise its potential.

“Tourism cannot thrive on potential alone,” one industry observer noted. “It needs deliberate investment, the same level of attention currently being given to the creative arts.”

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Creative Sector’s Rise Creates Visibility Gap

Recent years have seen a surge in high-profile creative arts programmes, festivals and advocacy efforts. This momentum has been welcomed by many, yet tourism operators argue that it creates an imbalance in the narrative.

Although tourism contributes significantly to GDP and employment, many say this contribution is not reflected in public discourse. Some worry that tourism risks becoming the “silent partner” in a ministry tasked with promoting both sectors equally.

Calls for a Balanced, Integrated Approach

Sector stakeholders are urging the Ministry and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to pursue a more harmonised approach. Proposed measures include:

A dedicated national tourism marketing strategy that runs alongside creative arts campaigns.

Investment in tourism infrastructure and hospitality capacity-building, especially in underserved regions.

Stronger engagement with private-sector operators through a revitalised Public–Private Partnership Forum (PPPF).

Increased media visibility for tourism events and international promotions.

Linking creative events to tourism packages to attract both domestic and foreign visitors.

A Moment of Opportunity

With global interest in African destinations rising and Ghana’s creative sector gaining international attention, industry players say this is the moment to position the country as both a cultural powerhouse and a competitive tourism destination.

The message from stakeholders is clear: the success of one sector should not come at the expense of another.

“Creative arts should shine — but tourism must not be left behind,” a tourism consultant emphasised. “When the two move together, Ghana stands to benefit the most