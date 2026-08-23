Ghana and Germany have an opportunity to transform decades of cooperation into a stronger economic partnership. From trade and tourism to technology, investment, skills, healthcare, and renewable energy, the next chapter should focus on what both countries can build together—and how Ghana can become Germany’s gateway to West Africa.

By a Tourism Consultant, Researcher, and Advocate for Ghana–Germany Economic Relations. There is a question I have been asked repeatedly over the past few years:

“What is in Germany that you keep visiting?”

I have traveled to Germany several times, including two recent visits between March and June this year. I have attended town hall meetings, participated in tourism trade shows and business engagements, visited institutions, interacted with businesses and professionals, and observed the German market closely.

But my interest in Germany has never simply been about traveling there.

My interest has always been about what Ghana can gain from Germany—and, equally importantly, what Germany can gain from Ghana.

I have approached my engagement with Germany as a tourism consultant, researcher, and advocate for stronger Ghana–Germany relations. My objective has been to promote Ghana as a destination for German tourists, investors, businesses, students, professionals, and institutions.

I believe Ghana now has an opportunity to take its relationship with Germany to another level.

The time has come to move beyond seeing Germany primarily as a development partner and build a more comprehensive Ghana–Germany economic partnership based on trade, investment, tourism, technology, skills, education, culture, renewable energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and private-sector cooperation. It must be a genuine win-win relationship.

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A Strong Foundation Already Exists

Ghana and Germany are not starting from zero. Diplomatic relations between the Federal Republic of Germany and Ghana date back to Ghana’s independence. Over the decades, the relationship has expanded into political, economic, educational, scientific, cultural, and development cooperation.

German institutions already have a substantial presence in Ghana. Germany has a diplomatic mission in Accra, while organizations supporting German business, education, culture, and international cooperation operate in the country. Ghana, meanwhile, maintains its embassy in Berlin.

This is more than a diplomatic relationship. It is an ecosystem. The challenge is how we convert that ecosystem into greater economic value for both countries.

In 2025, Germany imported approximately €290 million worth of goods from Ghana, while German exports to Ghana were approximately €274 million, according to figures cited by the German Embassy in Accra.

For an economy as large and technologically advanced as Germany, and a country as strategically positioned as Ghana, there is considerable room for expansion. But our objective should not simply be to increase the volume of trade.

We should increase the value of the relationship.

How can more Ghanaian products enter German markets? How can German companies use Ghana as a gateway into West Africa? How can German technology support Ghanaian industrialization? How can German tourists be encouraged to spend more time and money in Ghana?

How can Ghanaian tourism businesses become more competitive in the German market? How can German investors participate in Ghana’s renewable energy, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, healthcare, and digital economy? And how can Ghanaian entrepreneurs gain greater access to German markets, knowledge, and technology?

These are the questions that should define the next chapter of Ghana–Germany relations.

Germany Is More Than a Development Partner

For decades, much of Ghana’s conversation with Germany has understandably revolved around development cooperation. That relationship has produced enormous value.

But Ghana must broaden the conversation.

Germany is one of the world’s leading industrial economies. It possesses engineering expertise, advanced manufacturing capabilities, strong vocational education systems, renewable-energy technologies, globally competitive companies, research institutions, and the powerful Mittelstand—the network of small and medium-sized enterprises that forms an important part of the German economy.

Ghana should therefore stop approaching Germany primarily with the question:

“What can Germany give Ghana?”

Increasingly, we should ask:

“What can Ghana and Germany build together?”

That is a fundamentally different proposition. It moves the relationship from dependency towards partnership.

Ghana as Germany’s Gateway to West Africa

One of Ghana’s strongest propositions to German businesses is geography.

Ghana is not merely a national market. It is strategically positioned in West Africa and hosts the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area in Accra.

A German company establishing a production, logistics, technology, services, or distribution operation in Ghana should therefore be looking beyond Ghana itself. It should be looking at the wider African market.

This is where Ghana’s proposition becomes particularly interesting. But Ghana must make that proposition credible.

Investors need predictable regulation, efficient ports, reliable energy, transparent taxation, skilled labour, digital infrastructure, efficient public services, access to finance, and confidence that contracts will be respected.

Investment promotion cannot be separated from improving the investment environment.

Tourism Must Become a Pillar of the Relationship

As a tourism consultant and researcher, I strongly believe tourism has been underutilised as an instrument of Ghana–Germany economic diplomacy.

Germany is a major international tourism market. Yet discussions about German–Ghanaian relations frequently concentrate on development cooperation, politics, and trade, while tourism receives comparatively less strategic attention.

That needs to change.

Ghana has a compelling proposition for German travellers: history, culture, heritage, beaches, wildlife, cuisine, music, festivals, and increasingly opportunities in wellness, medical, and experiential tourism.

But having attractions is not the same as having a competitive tourism product.

Ghana needs to package its tourism assets specifically for the German market. Tourism operators need to understand German travelers’ expectations, distribution channels, booking behavior, quality standards, sustainability concerns, and preferred experiences.

German tour operators and travel professionals should be given stronger reasons to include Ghana in their African programs. Ghanaian tourism businesses should also participate more strategically in German travel trade fairs, business networks, and destination-marketing activities.

The objective should not simply be to increase visitor numbers. Ghana should seek to attract visitors who stay longer, spend more, travel beyond Accra, and contribute directly to local economies.

The Ghanaian Diaspora in Germany Is an Economic Bridge

Another asset should not be underestimated: Ghanaians living in Germany.

Available estimates place the Ghanaian-origin population in Germany in the tens of thousands. This community can become one of the most important bridges between the two economies.

Members of the diaspora understand both markets. They understand Ghanaian culture and German consumer behavior. Many speak the relevant languages, have professional and commercial networks, and have accumulated skills, capital, and international experience.

Rather than viewing the diaspora primarily through the lens of remittances, Ghana should increasingly view it as an economic network.

The Ghanaian diaspora in Germany can facilitate investment, tourism, trade, technology transfer, professional exchange, student mobility, cultural diplomacy, business partnerships, export development, and market intelligence.

A structured Ghana–Germany Diaspora Investment and Business Network could become a powerful instrument for bilateral economic cooperation.

German Expertise Can Support Ghana’s Industrial Transformation

German expertise can support Ghana’s industrial transformation.

Ghana needs to move beyond exporting raw materials towards greater domestic processing and value addition. German engineering, manufacturing knowledge, and technological expertise can play an important role in that transition.

Potential areas include agro-processing, manufacturing, renewable energy, waste management, water and sanitation, logistics, digitalization, and healthcare.

The objective should be joint value creation, rather than simply importing finished products from Germany.

Imagine German companies partnering with Ghanaian businesses to manufacture products locally—not only for Ghana but for regional African markets.

That is the type of economic partnership Ghana should pursue.

Vocational Education Could Be Transformational

One of Germany’s greatest areas of expertise is vocational and technical education.

Ghana needs a skilled workforce capable of supporting industrialization. Tourism, hospitality, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, ICT, renewable energy, and healthcare all require practical skills.

Germany’s dual vocational education model offers valuable lessons that Ghana can adapt to its own circumstances.

This should not mean mechanically copying the German system. Instead, Ghana can build stronger partnerships between Ghanaian educational institutions and German companies, chambers, vocational institutions, universities, and technical organizations.

Imagine Ghanaian hospitality students receiving practical training linked to international standards.

Imagine Ghanaian technicians being trained in renewable-energy systems using German technology.

Imagine hospitality institutions collaborating with German tourism companies.

Imagine Ghanaian and German universities jointly developing programs in sustainable tourism, artificial intelligence, hospitality technology, manufacturing, and climate adaptation.

The economic benefits would extend far beyond education.

Renewable Energy and the Green Economy

The global energy transition provides another major opportunity.

Germany has accumulated considerable expertise in renewable energy, energy efficiency, climate technologies, and sustainable industrial systems. Ghana, meanwhile, needs to expand reliable and affordable energy while reducing the environmental impact of economic growth.

There is therefore a natural space for cooperation.

German companies can contribute technology, investment, and expertise. Ghana can provide market opportunities, entrepreneurial talent, and a platform for regional expansion.

Joint ventures could develop energy solutions for hotels, factories, schools, hospitals, businesses, and communities.

For Ghana’s tourism sector in particular, renewable energy and energy efficiency should become part of the country’s future competitiveness strategy.

The hotel of the future must be energy-efficient, digitally connected, environmentally responsible, and commercially competitive.

Culture Is an Economic Asset

Culture is sometimes treated as a soft issue.I disagree.

Culture is an economic asset.

Ghanaian music, fashion, film, food, festivals, visual arts, and creative talent have international appeal. Germany provides a significant European market with sophisticated cultural institutions and diverse audiences.

The two countries could develop stronger creative-industry exchanges.

Imagine Ghanaian filmmakers collaborating with German producers. Ghanaian musicians performing across German cities. Ghanaian fashion designers participating in German platforms. Ghanaian culinary experiences being promoted in Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Cologne, and Munich.

Cultural festivals can simultaneously become platforms for tourism promotion, investment engagement, and business networking.

Cultural diplomacy can create commercial opportunities.

Healthcare and Medical Tourism

Healthcare presents another potential area of cooperation.

Germany is recognized internationally for advanced healthcare, medical technology, research, and professional expertise. Ghana, meanwhile, has an opportunity to strengthen its position as a healthcare and medical-tourism hub for West Africa.

Rather than thinking only in terms of Ghanaian patients traveling to Germany, the relationship should encompass German medical technology entering Ghana, hospital partnerships, specialist training, telemedicine, medical research, diagnostics, healthcare management, health technology, conferences, and regional healthcare services.

The long-term objective should be to build capacity in Ghana while simultaneously creating opportunities for German companies and institutions.

GABS 2026 Is an Opportunity Ghana Cannot Waste

One of the most immediate opportunities is the 6th German-African Business Summit (GABS 2026), scheduled to take place in Accra from 23–25 November 2026.

The summit offers Ghana an opportunity to place itself directly before German business leaders, investors, policymakers, and institutions.

Ghana must therefore not approach the summit simply as a host country.

Ghana should approach GABS 2026 as an investment-acquisition campaign.

Before the summit, Ghana should identify German companies that could realistically invest in priority sectors. Ghanaian companies should prepare investment-ready projects. Tourism operators should develop packages specifically for the German market. Regional authorities should prepare bankable investment opportunities.

Government agencies should understand what German businesses require, while Ghanaian entrepreneurs should arrive prepared to negotiate partnerships rather than simply exchange business cards.

Most importantly, there must be structured follow-up after the summit. Success should not be measured by how many speeches are delivered or how many delegates attend.

It should be measured by results:

How many investment leads became projects?

How many partnerships were established?

How many Ghanaian products gained access to Germany?

How many German businesses established operations in Ghana?

How many tourism partnerships were created?

How many jobs resulted?

That is the real measure of success.

A Ghana–Germany Economic Partnership 2030

I believe Ghana should consider developing a structured Ghana–Germany Economic Partnership 2030.

It could bring government, business, academia, tourism, civil society, and the diaspora together around a common economic agenda built on eight pillars:

1. Trade: Increase Ghanaian exports to Germany and diversify beyond raw materials.

2. Investment: Attract German companies into manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, tourism, healthcare, technology, and logistics.

3. Tourism: Position Ghana as a leading West African destination for German leisure, business, heritage, and experiential travellers.

4. Skills: Expand vocational training, apprenticeships, university partnerships, and professional exchanges.

5. Technology: Promote German–Ghanaian partnerships in digitalisation, renewable energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare.

6. Culture: Use cultural exchange to increase Ghana’s visibility, tourism flows, and creative-industry trade.

7. Diaspora: Mobilise the Ghanaian community in Germany as investors, ambassadors, entrepreneurs, professionals, and market connectors.

8. Research and innovation: Build stronger cooperation between universities, research institutions, startups, and industry.

These pillars should not exist merely as statements of intention. Each should have measurable targets, responsible institutions, implementation timelines, and mechanisms for monitoring progress.

Ghana Must Address Its Own Weaknesses

Advocating for stronger German investment does not mean pretending Ghana has no problems. If Ghana wants German investors, it must make it easier for them to do business.

Investors will examine policy stability, taxation, regulation, land acquisition, energy, logistics, access to foreign exchange, transparency, contract enforcement, skilled labor, infrastructure, bureaucracy, and the overall cost of doing business.

We cannot ask German companies to bring German standards of efficiency into Ghana while maintaining inefficient systems that undermine investment.

Investment promotion must go hand in hand with investment facilitation.

An investor should not have to fight the system before becoming an investor.

Germany Also Has Something to Gain

A successful Ghana–Germany relationship cannot be built by constantly asking what Germany can do for Ghana. Germany needs partners too.

Ghana offers German businesses a strategically located base in West Africa, an English-speaking commercial environment, access to regional markets, a young population, entrepreneurial talent, natural resources, agricultural opportunities, renewable-energy potential, digital talent, hospitality and tourism opportunities, and proximity to the institutions driving African continental economic integration. Ghana can therefore become more than a destination for German development programs.

Ghana can become a commercial partner for German enterprises seeking opportunities in Africa. That is the narrative we should be promoting.

So, when people ask me: “What is in Germany?” My answer is simple.

Opportunity.

But the greater opportunity is not simply what Ghana can find in Germany.

It is what Ghana and Germany can build together.