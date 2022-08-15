Getting Pulled Over With No License

Regardless of a person’s state, being pulled over when they do not have their license is illegal. In addition, there are various consequences for those caught missing their license while driving. Even though the likelihood of a person getting arrested because they simply forgot their wallet before leaving home, there are still consequences. These repercussions only get more serious when someone gets behind the wheel willingly, knowing they have a suspended or invalid license.

Types of Violations

Many different scenarios are considered a person driving without a license. Some of these scenarios include a driver being pulled over and not being issued a license yet or if their license is expired. They may also have a valid license, but they forgot to grab it before they began driving. In this situation, the driver may get a citation until they can prove they have a valid driver’s license.

The worst-case scenario is someone willingly drove a vehicle with a license that has been suspended or canceled. There are many reasons this may happen, and most of the time, when this is the case, the driver could face the consequences of a misdemeanor. Although, if the license is canceled because of harmful events to the public’s safety, it becomes a gross misdemeanor.

Violations Resulting in Losing Driving Privileges

Some may wonder what may cause a driver to lose the privilege of operating a vehicle. Unfortunately, there are many reasons a driver may lose their license, either temporarily or permanently.

If a person is driving without proof of insurance or does not have insurance, then that may result in them losing their license. They could also get their license taken away if they were given three or more traffic violations in a twelve-month period or were caught speeding over one hundred miles an hour. If drugs or alcohol are involved, there is a good chance a driver is going to lose their license. For example, if they use a false ID to buy alcohol illegally or receive a DUI, the likelihood of having their license taken away is highly probable.

A few other reasons a person may have taken their driving privileges away include if they stole gasoline, were involved in a hit and run, and fled a police officer. There are even some situations where a license will be taken away if someone is late in their child support payments. Of course, those are only for special cases, but it has happened. The timeline of a person getting their driving privileges back depends on the violation and the person’s criminal record.

Other Consequences

Besides the consequence of having their license taken away, there are other repercussions someone may receive.

Along with losing driving privileges, there is usually a fine to go with it. However, that fine could be pricey and bring on financial issues for the individual. Not only that, but their insurance premium will most likely go up, they may have to pay for court costs, and if their vehicle were impounded, they would need to pay for that as well.

This will most likely go on a person’s permanent record, especially if there is a chance of jail time for the offense or losing their vehicle altogether. Most of these consequences will depend on what state the violation occurred, but no matter what state, there are always repercussions.

Regaining Driving Privileges

Usually, if a person loses their license, they need to pay an application fee, but if they have had their license revoked, canceled, or suspended, they may also need to pay a reinstatement fee. The process of regaining their driving privilege ultimately comes down to the violation and what state they reside. Since a suspended license usually has some excessive penalty, it can be difficult for the person to reinstate their license. When a license is revoked or canceled, it is more severe and the process to get their driving privileges back is usually a longer process.

Regarding more minor violations, regaining their license may only require paying a fine or retaking their driver’s license exam. There may be other conditions, such as retaking a written exam and paying a more significant fee when they were pulled over and received a DWI. If someone is a repeat offender, especially when a DWI is involved, getting their full driving privileges back will include completing an ignition interlock program.

When someone drives without their license, the consequences can range from minor to major. Either way, the consequences are worth avoiding, so follow the law and do not forget to grab the wallet before getting behind the wheel.

