Get ready today to RESET on September 16 in London

An all star participation is set for RESET in London. Organized by TLC in partnership with the World Tourism Network.

The World Tourism Network started the first global rebuilding travel discussion in March 2020 in Berlin, Germany, on the sideline of a canceled ITB travel trade show.

Today Juergen Steinmetz, chairman, and founder of the World Tourism Network noted:

“Tourism is coming back strong and proud. This is our chance to make our sector more sustainable and safe. World Tourism Network with our 1200+ members in 128 countries are proud to announce our partnership with RESET 2022. I am excited to invite all WTN members to join me at the Hyatt Churchill in London on September 16, 2022, for RESET. This will be a do not miss event for anyone in the global travel and tourism industry ready to restart tourism the sustainable way.”

This second edition of RESET is organized by TLC Harmony under the leadership of co-founder Nicki Page. TLC Harmony is a global sustainable tourism solutions company, specializing in sustainably led tourism development, policy, and commercial marketing services for governments and the private sector since 1998.

Empowered and equipped to reverse the negative impact of tourism and hospitality development and operations, world leaders in business and government are shaping a bold agenda for RESET 2022.

Executives to academics, operators to suppliers are welcome and encouraged to register today.

“We look forward to hosting a powerful, eclectic party of innovators and authorities responding to HRH Prince Charles’ plea to put a real business value on nature and maximize it now,” says organizer TLC Harmony Co-founder Nicki Page.

“Let’s be clear. Sustainable tourism practice is no longer a choice. To ensure the future of the travel and tourism industry and more importantly, the planet that we call home, we need to create sustainable destinations within a new paradigm that protects and regenerates nature, so it is good for people, the planet, and prosperity.”

The event sparks meaningful discussion of the global crisis and solutions from pivotal angles, led by:

El Salvador’s Vice President Dr. Felix Ulloa Jr.

Former UNWTO Secretary-General Dr. Taleb Rifai

Red Sea Development Company Deputy Chief Environmental Sustainability Officer Dr. Omar Al-Attas

UAE Green Building Council Chair HE Ali Al Jassim

Sustainable Hospitality Alliance CEO Glen Mandziuk

SmartLedger Chief Commercial Officer Meike Krauscheid

DSE (Design For Sustainable Excellence) Studio Co-Founder & CEO Somayeh Rokhgireh

Panel and presentation sessions cover topics ranging from why and how to build and operate sustainable hotels and destinations to the growing power and influence of women consumers making sustainable tourism and wellness in hospitality decisions.

Voices include PKF Hospitality Senior Managing Director and Head of UK & Ireland Adam Maclennan, Professor Willy Le Grande and Lamington Group Managing Director Robert Godwin, Travwell Creative Director Phil Clark, and Zen Bali owner Mahendra Shah.

TLC Harmony Executive Director and Co-Founder Leo Downer lay out new, free measures and systems for businesses that empower their customers to turn their footprints green as they travel.

RESET 2022 taps into the strength and energy of organizations like the World Travel and Tourism Council, Birdlife International, the Green Building Council (Central America), and SalvaNATURA and also an online broadcast to ensure inclusivity and speed in delivering important information around the world

Good for business, the planet, and people, RESET 2022 is a day of unmissable panels, captivating discussions, hard talk, and news covering sustainability in travel and tourism globally, and how real change is possible to run business sustainability.

ABOUT RESET

RESET is an annual global summit that supports the tourism sector’s recovery and ambitions to put nature at the heart of hospitality and tourism policy and business.

In addition to sparking global conversations on a packed day-long agenda, the event inspires the adoption of TLC’s sustainable development programs to help businesses to achieve sustainability goals. RESET 2022 is held on 16 September 2022 at the Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill.

RESET is a revolution, not an evolution unfolding in London.

