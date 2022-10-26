Germany to legalize recreational marijuana

The objective of new policy is for the legal, taxable market to diminish the black market by offering competitive prices and quality.

Germany’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced today that the government made a decision to legalize the possession and availability of small quantities of marijuana in a “licensed and state-controlled framework.”

The objective of the new policy is for the legal, taxable market to diminish the black market by offering competitive prices with comparable strength and quality, with the latter regulated by the Federal Government in Berlin.

“The trend is in the wrong direction, and we also have a flourishing black market, which of course comes with criminality,” the minister said.

Adult Germans will be allowed to possess between 20 and 30 grams of the dried plant – and up to three actual live plants – for their personal consumption.

Government-licensed businesses will also be allowed to produce cannabis domestically on commercial basis, to be sold in authorized stores and pharmacies.

Admitting that the current drug-enforcement policy had failed to ‘ensure the protection’ of young people from the substance, the minister stated that young German adults under 21 would not be completely prohibited from purchasing marijuana but would be restricted to lower-strength varieties of pot.

According to the minister, the government has no intention of setting the prices, and has not decided whether there will be a separate ‘cannabis tax’ on top of regular sales tax.

Under the federal cabinet’s plan, the stores selling marijuana will be located away from schools and will not be allowed to sell alcohol or tobacco products. The cannabis products packaging will be ‘neutral’ and any advertisement will be explicitly prohibited.

The consumption of the cannabis at the stores will most likely be not permitted, though no final decision on that issue has been made yet, the minister added.

Since such major change in policy would require the approval by the European Union’s executive commission, the minister was not able to give a definite timeline for when Germans will be able to buy pot at their local store but estimated that marijuana legalization will be in effect by 2024.

Medical cannabis has been legal for sale and use in Germany since 2016.