A Desperate Plea From Inside UNWTO Headquarters warned travel industry government officials and UNWTO member states, that the UNWTO Secretary-General is about to Commit the Biggest Fraud Ever on Member States in Uzbekistan.

Germany is well aware of this problem according to a response received by eTurboNews today. It seems this UNWTO member will advocate to bring the process within UNWTO back to an orderly outcome.

The current person in Germany in charge of Tourism is Mr. Dieter Gerald Jancek, who has been serving as a member of Parliament since 2013. Born on May 25, 1976. Mr. Janecek is a member of the Green Party.

Mr. Jancek is the coordinator for the Federal Government in Germany for Maritime, Economy, and Tourism within the German Ministry for Economy and Climate Protection.

Contacted by the World Tourism Network advocacy committee, Mr. Janecek’s personal referent Max v. Ungern-Sternberg responded on behalf of Mr. Janecek MdB.

He explained that Mr. Janecek is well aware of the problems outlined within the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Germany is seen as a key member of UNWTO, especially after the United States, UK, Canada, and Australia are no longer members of this global tourism body.

He said that the Federal Government in Germany will be pushing the UNWTO to follow an orderly process in the issue at hand. The issue at hand is manipulating rules to eliminate a two-time term limit for the re-election of the UNWTO Secretary General.