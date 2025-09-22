The EU rules cover pre-arranged package holidays, but also self-customised packages, where the traveller chooses different elements from a single point of sale online or offline. Furthermore, these rules provide specific protection for linked travel arrangements, which is when, for example, the traveller books a flight on a website and is then invited to book a hotel on a different website.

German travel and tourism associations see significant risks for competition and the travel industry in the planned revision of the EU Travel Package Directive. Shortly before the start of the trilogue process on September 24 between the EU Commission, Council, and Parliament, the associations ASR, BT4Europe, BTW, DRV, DTV, Forum Anders Reisen, IHA, RDA, VDR, and VIR are once again presenting a joint position.

“Our goal must be to strengthen package tours as a proven and safe product – not to weaken them. Otherwise, not only the tour operators would suffer, but above all the travelers themselves,” the associations state. They announced that they will work vigorously in Brussels and Berlin to make the necessary adjustments.

The associations are making a clear appeal to the German government to represent German interests in the trilogue resolutely.

The key points of criticism of the Travel Package Directive.

The participating associations emphasize their criticism, particularly regarding the definition of a package tour and, in addition, the criteria and requirements for when unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances exist that can lead to a free cancellation of a trip.

German Definition of a package tour

The associations demand a clear and understandable definition of a package tour and, with it, a clear distinction from business travel.

Travel agents must continue to be able to arrange multiple individual services upon request, without automatically being considered tour operators and incurring full tour operator liability.

The EU Council of Ministers’ proposal to reintroduce a clear distinction between package holidays and individual services would, in the view of the associations, be the right way forward.

Exclusion of business trips

The associations are also calling for business trips based on framework agreements between companies and providers to be clearly excluded from the directive. They do not fall under the consumer regulations. A complete exclusion is necessary to avoid disproportionate burdens on travel agencies and tour operators.

Unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances

The associations believe that the criteria and conditions for determining when unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances exist must be designed in such a way that a fair distribution of risk is ensured.

It is essential to avoid burdening tour operators alone with the general risk to travelers’ lives. Expanding the relevant travel advice to include residence, place of departure, and destination – as called for by the EU Parliament – is not only impractical but also nonsensical.

The assessment of the Federal Foreign Office must remain the sole determining factor, as travel warnings and travel advisories, according to case law, represent a strong indication of the existence of unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances in the destination.

The planned 28-day period for free cancellations in the event of extraordinary circumstances would also lead to a disproportionate shift of general life risks onto the tour operators, according to the associations.

Entry into force of the new directive

The associations also highlight the industry’s unique features: The tourism business year does not follow the calendar. Therefore, an entry into force on November 1st of each year – or on January 1st of each year – would be necessary to ensure planning security.

The core of the German travel industry is particularly affected

Germany is the most important package tour market in Europe: 41 percent of all EU package tours are sold here. Domestically, almost one in three vacation trips is a package tour. The industry is predominantly made up of small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Overregulation would endanger the backbone of the German travel industry – with serious consequences for companies, employees, and millions of travelers,” the associations emphasize.