German Theme Park in Brazil

A new theme park inspired by German culture is being built in the southern region of Santa Catarina, Brazil. The park, called “Fluss Haus Land,” will be located in the town of São Martinho and will cover an area of nearly three hectares. The investment for the park is estimated to be R$5 million (US$1 million).

Santa Catarina is known for its strong German heritage. The new theme park is expected to be a popular tourist destination. The park will feature rides, attractions, and restaurants inspired by German traditions. It is expected to open in early 2024.