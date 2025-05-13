UN Tourism Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili has never been shy about manipulating countries, and those that represent countries, so that he can stay in power. Two weeks before the critical election at the UN-Tourism Executive council, Zurab’s own country seems to be turning against him, understanding well what the UN system is all about – sharing responsibilities across nations and regions. This is bigger than tourism.

Zurab Pololikashvili has shown the way to get to power in the UN system is his genius ability to maneuver weak countries playing on human greed, so people stand loyal to him.

The two previous election in 2017 and 2021 that put Zurab into his post were clearly based on manipulation as reported constantly over the years by this publication. He has been a master in making promises, providing rewards or paybacks to support him, so he can run this UN affiliated agency like his own kingdom. He continued despite criminal allegations, arrests around him, and changing the rules.

According to Walter Mzembi, Zurab’s top contender in 2017 said, Zurab refused to honor his promise in 2017 to overhall the UNWTO voting system, so future elections can be fair living up what the UN system should be all about. In return Mzembi agreed to Zurab to be confirmed. This did not happen and was the reason Zurab was able to manipulate again 4 years later.

Allowing him to do this again another 4 years later would eliminate any credibility left in fair UN elections.

The Republic of Georgia knows this. Theyt had been standing behind Mr. Polikashvili for 8 years they played the European Union Intergration card to get votes. This may now change.

Georgia no Longer Supporting Zurab Pololikashvili for UN-Tourism Secretary General?

The source for Georgia stopping its support for its own candidate is no other than the Madrid based publication “The Diplomat.” The Diplomat seems to have been the voice for Zurab Polilakashvili even before he started his assignment at UNWTO.

eTN was unable to independent confirm this planned step with Georgian officials, however the tourism minister for the United Arab Emirates had repeatetly indicated this to fellow ministers at a recent event in Prague.

Sorprendente maniobra política: presunto acuerdo entre Georgia y Emiratos Árabes Unidos para sustituir al Secretario General de Turismo de la ONU – thediplomatinspain.com En un giro político tan inesperado como impactante, ha trascendido que el Gobierno de Georgia estaría preparando la retirada de su apoyo a la candidatura de Zurab Pololikashvili para un tercer mandato como Secretario General de Turismo de las Naciones Unidas. Según diversas fuentes, esta decisión formaría parte de un acuerdo encubierto con Emiratos Árabes […]

According to The Diplomat, the Georgian government is preparing to withdraw its support for Zurab Pololikashvili’s candidacy for a third term as United Nations Secretary-General for Tourism is remarkable. More remarkable is this was dictated by Zurab himself.

There may be issues in Georgia, there may be manipulations by Russia in Georgia as well, but if the current Georgia government puts a stop for its support for a third term for this UN-Tourism secretary General it will be seen as a remarkable step and commitment by Georgia to honor the rules all United Nations members must follow.

Literally almost all countried in the European Union, had openly spoken out against a third term by Zurab. For the SG saying in The Diplomat this was because his own country is now supporting Russia’s interest is a way to scare some member countries to support him, even if his own country is not.

In 2017 Seychelles withdrew its support for Alain St. Ange just hours before the election. Alain candidacy was stopped according to UN rules, and according to the same legal advisor at the UNWTO who is still in charge now. This would become a similar case.

A European delegate told eTurboNews, this has nothing to do with a possible drift to Russia in Georgia, but everything with accepting the UN-rules, that are made for every member country to respect.

Pololikashvili attacking the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, when he refused to attend the ministerial roundtable unless the candidate for the UAE Shaikha Al Nowais withdraws, shows the lack of respect Zurab has for the ATM host country, and the fear he has to enter a fair competition.

Zurab only speaks to ministers if he can turn it into a campaign event. Most important it confirms his lack of respect for democracy, and for this multi cultural and multi national organization.

At a recent UN-Tourism event in Prague this week, the minister of the United Arab Emirates was telling fellow ministers in attendance, Georgia would no longer support the Secretary General for his third term in favor of the UAE candidate Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais.

This report in the Diplomate, obviously put into the public eyes by Zurab Pololikashvili was meant to have the effect to put pressure on Georgia to not adopt what should be logical, to stop this third term. Zurab’s pressure is playing the Russia card. Under Zurab’s term Russia was blocked from UNWTO.

Zurab not only works for the Republic of Georgia no matter where Georgia stands. Zurab was the ambassador of this country to Spain before he switched to tourism .

Ukraine understand as much as Russia, Ukraine, UAE most EU and civilized countries – demanding to hold on for a third term to lead UNWTO is stepping over a red line.

Currently there are six candidates, but only three are considered serious contenders. They are from Greece (Harry Theoharis), Mexico (Gloria Guevara) and hopefully not Zurab Pololikashvili. The candidates from the UAE, Ghana, and Tunisia remain mainly unknown in this campaign.

Zurabs rhetoric response dictated to the Diplomate publicatipn is meant to confuse UN-Tourism member countries to misunderstand the realities.

The article in The Diplomat is intended to put Zurab in the position of a victim.

A delegate who attended the recent event in Prague sees rumors of a collusion here and told eTurboNews:

“So something stinks there.”