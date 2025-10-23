Geoffrey Lipman on UN-Tourism Leadership: “Zurab Pololikashvili is Better Than That”

Professor Geoffrey Lipman, former UNWTO Assistant Secretary-General and founding CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), has spoken out about speculation surrounding the leadership of UN-Tourism (formerly UNWTO).
In a conversation with Juergen Steinmetz, Publisher of eTurboNews, at the recent World Tourism Forum in Brussels, Lipman responded to reports suggesting that current UN-Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili may be maneuvering to extend his leadership beyond the official two-term limit — potentially by seeking a nationality change or blocking key appointments, such as that of Secretary General Elect Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, at the upcoming UN-Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh.
“I think Zurab is better than that,” said Lipman. “I knew him very well during my time at UNWTO in Madrid — he will recognize that such a move would be absolutely illegal, and he is decent enough not to want to disrupt a smooth transition.”
Lipman added that after eight years in office, it would be wise for UN-Tourism to embrace new leadership, particularly one capable of re-engaging key English-speaking countries — the United States, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand — that have remained disengaged in recent years.
“This is especially true if the next Secretary-General is a woman whose watchword is ‘Respect.’”
Lipman also emphasized the importance of the two-term limit that governs all UN agencies, noting that it exists to safeguard institutional integrity and prevent concentration of power.
“My friends Taleb Rifai and Francesco Frangialli — both former UNWTO Secretaries-General — have come out strongly on this. And they are absolutely right,” he said.
Leave a Comment