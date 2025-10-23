Professor Geoffrey Lipman is one of the most respected senior leaders in the global travel and tourism industry, having served in leading positions at IATA, UNWTO, and WTTC. He finally spoke out this week in a conversation with eTurboNews about the possible plot by Zurab Pololikashvili to stay in power, despite a new Secretary General-elect waiting to be confirmed at the upcoming UN-Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh next month.

Professor Geoffrey Lipman, former UNWTO Assistant Secretary-General and founding CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), has spoken out about speculation surrounding the leadership of UN-Tourism (formerly UNWTO).

In a conversation with Juergen Steinmetz, Publisher of eTurboNews, at the recent World Tourism Forum in Brussels, Lipman responded to reports suggesting that current UN-Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili may be maneuvering to extend his leadership beyond the official two-term limit — potentially by seeking a nationality change or blocking key appointments, such as that of Secretary General Elect Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, at the upcoming UN-Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh.

“I think Zurab is better than that,” said Lipman. “I knew him very well during my time at UNWTO in Madrid — he will recognize that such a move would be absolutely illegal, and he is decent enough not to want to disrupt a smooth transition.”

Lipman added that after eight years in office, it would be wise for UN-Tourism to embrace new leadership, particularly one capable of re-engaging key English-speaking countries — the United States, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand — that have remained disengaged in recent years.

“This is especially true if the next Secretary-General is a woman whose watchword is ‘Respect.’” UN Tourism Sec Gen Elect Shaikah Al Nowais Asked for Respect at the Global Tourism Forum in Brussels

Lipman also emphasized the importance of the two-term limit that governs all UN agencies, noting that it exists to safeguard institutional integrity and prevent concentration of power.