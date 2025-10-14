Geneva Airport Digital Transformation Made in Switzerland

Passenger traffic expected to reach 20 million by 2030, Geneva Airport is stepping up its digital transformation to make journeys smoother and operations smarter. The airport is introducing a modern Airport Operations System (AOS), developed by SITA and designed to meet rising demand while improving efficiency across its operations. The transformation positions Geneva as a model for mid-sized European airports navigating the dual challenge of growth and sustainability.

The new system covers everything from managing aircraft movements and parking stands to planning check-in counters, boarding gates, and baggage belts, as well as sharing flight information across screens and mobile apps.

Passengers are also feeling the benefits of self-service bag drop, first deployed at the end of 2023 and now enhanced with new features that make check-in faster and more intuitive. With all counters available for self-service, queues are significantly reduced, something already valued by travelers, whose satisfaction was increased by 70%. This upgrade is helping to cut wait times and improve satisfaction at one of Europe’s busiest mid-sized hubs.

“Across Europe, airports are preparing for rising passenger numbers while tackling the twin pressures of increased capacity with limited space and sustainability pressures,” said Sergio Colella, President of Europe at SITA. “Geneva Airport is showing how smart use of self-service and operational data can deliver a smoother passenger journey while optimizing airport resources. By fully integrating its AOS, Geneva now has real-time visibility and scalability across all operations, setting a benchmark for others to follow. This is exactly the type of innovation the industry needs to keep pace with growth while meeting sustainability goals.”

Behind the scenes, SITA’s AOS brings together the Airport Management System, resource allocation tools, and the Information Display System into one platform. This gives airlines, ground handlers, and airport teams a real-time view of operations, enabling better planning and faster decisions to keep everything synchronized with the passenger flow in the terminal. Its flexibility means Geneva can adapt quickly to changing conditions, aligning passenger, baggage, and aircraft operations to maximize efficiency.

“The investment in our terminal infrastructure is as much about today’s requirements for a digital, automated passenger journey as it is about sustainably accommodating more passengers in the future,” said Gilles Ruffenacht, CEO of Geneva Airport. “It’s an exciting time for Geneva Airport, and we have a strong partner in SITA to support us on this journey.”

The project also lays the groundwork for an Airport Operations Plan (AOP), which will bring even closer collaboration across all airport stakeholders. It marks the next stage in the more than 20-year collaboration between SITA and Geneva Airport.

Looking ahead, this strategy supports Geneva Airport’s broader modernization program, including the replacement of the main terminal under the CAP2030 project. The airport is set to evolve into a mobility hub integrating multiple modes of transport for the future.