Gekko Group Names Friedrich von Schönfeldt GM of New Roomers ParkView Hotel Frankfurt

The Gekko Group has announced the appointment of Friedrich von Schönfeldt as General Manager of the upcoming Roomers ParkView, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Frankfurt. Von Schönfeldt will assume his role in January 2026 as the company prepares for the hotel’s grand opening in summer 2026.

The debut of Roomers ParkView marks a significant milestone for the Gekko Group: it is the company’s first property under The Luxury Collection brand in partnership with Marriott International, and only the second Luxury Collection hotel in Germany.

Positioned to elevate Frankfurt’s luxury hospitality landscape, the new hotel aims to blend refined design with exceptional service, reflecting the brand’s global standards. With von Schönfeldt’s leadership and international experience, the Gekko Group expects Roomers ParkView to become a flagship destination for both travelers and locals seeking an elevated hotel experience.