Garment Steamer Market To Generate USD 2.99 Billion With a CAGR Of 5.9% Worldwide By 2028

The Garment Steamer Market was estimated at USD 1.91 Billion in 2019. It is expected to grow to USD 2.99 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2019 and 2028.

There are significant growth opportunities in the market due to the impact of e-commerce channels, rising numbers of specialty and convenience stores, and demand for high-efficiency appliances. The market will also be driven by increased spending on advanced consumer appliances, particularly in the garment care industry. The global market is also driven by steamers’ higher efficiency, portability, and flexibility over flat irons. Moreover, manufacturers are launching more promotional campaigns to drive growth. Philips launched a campaign in January 2019 to promote its new garment steamer. This was to raise awareness about the ease of using garment care products.

Growing Demand:

Product demand in the region will increase as consumers become more aware of multi-functional products. Key companies will focus on product development and capacity expansion via acquisitions to grow their market share and M&A. Rowenta’s new IXEO steamer was launched in March 2019. It features an innovative ergonomic design that is perfect for home applications.

Product innovation is one of the primary growth factors in the Garment steamers Market. This results in product premiumization. As smartphones and internet penetration increase, customers are expected to be more inclined to shop online. These features are predicted to make online shopping more appealing for consumers.

The rising demand for smart connected home appliances is one of the principal Garment steamers and industry trends. Smart homes employ the internet and digitalization for security and control systems, household appliances, lighting, and other services.

Driving Factors:

The growth of the middle-class, who can buy garment steamers, rising standards of living, changing lifestyles, and more disposable income are all factors that propel the garment steamer industry forward. The garment steamer industry is also driven by the increasing number of women working. The market is also growing due to rising household appliance purchases, such as washing machines, cleaning products, and baths.

Restraining Factors:

“High Maintenance and Operating Expenses Will Slow Market Advancement”

The dryer machinery requires a more complicated setup than a natural gas-fired

process. Drying machinery is not practical for all applications. The system must include a superheater and boiler to use steam, increasing capital expenses. The steam dryer market must be restricted from expanding.

Market Key Trends:

These are market key trends that include increased competition and continuous innovation.

Recent development:

Hillhouse Capital, an equity firm leader in the sector, acquired Philips’ home appliance business in April 2021. The acquisition will enable Philips to expand its home appliances business in new markets and create growth opportunities.

Key Companies:

Rowenta Epica PurSteam Steamfast Jiffy Steamer Conair

Key Market Segmentation:

Type

Handheld Steamer Upright Steamer

Application

Home Commercial

Key questions:

How will the Garment Steamer Market expand in the future? What is the market share of the leading players operating in the Garment Steamer market? Which is the dominant player engaged in the Garment Steamer industry? Who are the leading companies in the Garment Steamer Market? What are the factors driving the growth of the Garment Steamer Market? Who is the target audience in the Garment Steamer Market?

