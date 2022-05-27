Gambia: 2007 Tourist Season – First Scandinavian Flight Arrives

As the tourist season kicks-off, tourists from different parts of Europe continue to storm the ” Smiling Coast ” of West Africa , The Gambia.

Two hundred and eleven tourists (211) from Finland arrived recently via the Banjul International Airport in Yundum.

Speaking to newsmen Lamin Satio, Marketing Director at the Gambia Tourism Authority (GTA), said they are looking forward to a wonderful and successful tourist season.

According to him, optimistic prospects indicate that they are really expecting more tourists this year, especially from the United Kingdom (UK). He added that “if there was a decline in the number of Scandinavian tourists coming in The Gambia, this year will witness a large number of tourists arriving with the first flight from Norway “.

He urged the general public to demonstrate that The Gambia remains one of the most attrative tourist destinations in Africa .

He described the Gambian people as good people and implored the “Bumsters” to really get away from the tourists as it may tarnish the image of the country.

According to Charbel Hobeika, Managing Director of the Gambia Tours, this year’s tourist season is expected to be a fruitful one, as more flights from Finland , Norway , Denmark and Sweden , will arrive with about 850 passengers.

He said “the season looks very good and the volume is going to be very high and hotels will even be fully booked and even hoping not to be over-booked. We really hope for a fruitful and successful season”.

He added that tourists will stay in different hotels in the country, like, Senegambia , Kairaba, Sheraton, Tafbel and others.

