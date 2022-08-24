Fruit And Vegetable Juices Market Size Worth USD 156.28 Mn by 2028

In 2021, the global fruit and vegetable juice market were worth USD 156.28 Billion. They are expected to increase at a 5.75% annual growth rate, from 2023 to 2032.

Global market growth has been accelerated by a rise in fruit juice consumption, consumer preferences, healthier eating habits, and cold-pressed juices. Global market growth has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The market for raw materials and applications was affected. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that vegetable grower prices started low in 2020 and will continue to fall.

Because they contain the same substances as the original fruit or vegetable, properly extracted juices can be very similar to that fruit or vegetable. Global demand for vegetable juice is driven by its similar flavor and taste to the original fruit and vegetable. Non-carbonated beverages are expected to increase in demand due to their health benefits.



Driving Factors



A growing demand for fortified juices in the beverage industry:

The new market opportunity in fruit juices enriched with functional ingredients is open to companies that can accurately identify the consumer’s preferences and produce and sell functional fruit carbonated juice products that match those expectations. To develop new products, the juice industry could use functional ingredients such as fiber, omega-3 fatty acid, and probiotic bacteria. Vitamins are added to fruit juices to enhance their nutritional value. Vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin B, vitamin E, and vitamin A are some of the vitamins found in fruit juices. This helps to develop the market. This is a significant market driver and leads to increased client demand, which in turn drives sales for the Fruit And Vegetable Juice Industry.

Restraining Factors:





There are many flavors and squeeze options available to the buyers.

Key Market Trends

There is a growing demand for Fortified Juices. Juices that are fortified using functional ingredients have many health benefits. In addition, consumers are increasingly interested in maintaining good health and are encouraging the development of new products in this market. The juice industry has many product options, including Omega-3, fibers, bioactive chemicals, vitamins, and probiotics. Vitamins are used to enhance the nutritional content of juices.



Vitamins that are commonly added to fruit juices include vitamin D, vitamin B, vitamin E, vitamin A and vitamin C. There are many government initiatives around the world that aim to increase consumption of fortified foods and beverages. Because fortified juices can offer multiple types of vitamins, nutrition, and other benefits to the consumer, there has been a significant increase in the demand for these products all over the globe. This is one of the key reasons driving the market.



Recent Developments

PepsiCo introduced Frutly juice in 2021. It is a blend of fruit juice, water and electrolyte that keeps the consumer hydrated. The primary target audience for this product is the teenage market. It comes in three flavors and is packaged in 35oz bottles with zero sugar and 60 calories.



Key Companies

PepsiCo Inc.

Coca-Cola Company

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Welch Food Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

Hershey

Citrus World Inc.

Ocean Spray

Grimmway Farms

Golden Circle

Other Key Players

Segmentation

By Product Type

Fruit & Vegetable Blend

Fruit Juices

Vegetable Juices

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Other Distribution Channels

Key questions

What is the size of the market for vegetable and fruit juice?

How is the market for vegetable juice growing?

Which market segment had the largest share of vegetable juices?

Which are the major players in the market for vegetable and fruit juice?

What main factors drive the market for vegetable and fruit juice?

What is the market study period?

What is the growth rate for Fruit and Vegetable Juice Markets?

Which region experiences the highest growth in fruit and vegetable juice market?

Which region is the largest in terms of fruit and vegetable juice market?

Who are the major players in the Fruit and Vegetable Juice Markets?

