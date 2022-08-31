Frugal travel: Sightseeing in Madrid on a budget

The money spent on sightseeing in the city can very quickly add up as there is so much for visitors to see

Madrid is a city known for its energetic nightlife, fine food markets and rich cultural history, but taking in the sites can quickly drain the daily spending budget.

The money spent in the city can very quickly add up as there is so much for visitors to see.

Frugal travelers looking to explore Spain’s capital city without having to take a second mortgage are being offered a guide to budget-friendly sightseeing spots.

Travel experts have identified the top six spots to tour some of the cities’ top cultural sights without breaking the bank.

Experts reveal there are lots of must-see spots that come at no cost to visitors. Included in the guide are the Plaza Maya, Renia Sofía Museum and one of Madrid’s oldest standing churches, Iglesia de San Ginés.

Luckily, Madrid is full of must-see spots that are completely free to visit. Whether you are a fan of museums, famous artworks or grand palaces, the guide offers something for all. Sometimes getting in for free is about getting there at the right time of day – so use the guide to plan ahead for your travels.

Below are Madrid’s top budget-friendly sightseeing spots:

Iglesia de San Ginés

Dating back to the 14th century, San Gines in Calle Arenal stands as one of Madrid’s oldest churches. Built to a design by Juan Ruiz, the church has undergone many restorations throughout its history. The church has an extensive artistic heritage and houses some stunning Spanish art. It is free to visit.

Parque del Buen Retiro

Originally established as a garden for Spanish royalty, El Retiro park is a great spot for a relaxing sunny day and is a firm favourite with locals and travellers alike. A green oasis in the middle of the city, you will find marble monuments, fountains, ponds, and a beautiful glass pavilion. The park is usually pretty quiet on weekdays and offers a great spot for people-watching on the weekends.

Plaza Maya

Offering plenty of picture-perfect moments, the beautiful Playa Maya is one of the most grand open squares in the city, with 17th century wall paintings and a statue of King Philip III in the middle. The square offers lots of cafes, sandwich shops and some great beer spots. Whilst there make sure to pick up Madrid’s culinary favourite, the calamari sandwich.

Museo del Prado

With a massive collection of 1500 impressive artworks, this national art museum is a must for anyone hoping to soak in the rich history of Madrid. During the day, the museum charges its visitors, however it is free to visit from 6pm to 8 pm Monday to Saturday, and 5pm to 7pm on a Sunday. Make sure to get a good look at the famous Diego Velázquez’s Las Meninas.

Renia Sofía Museum

Located in central Madrid, Museo Reina Sofía is popular for its displays of 20th century artworks. The museum showcases masterpieces by the iconic Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali. The museum normally comes at a small cost to visitors; however, its exhibits are free to visit every Monday and Wednesday-Saturday between 7pm and 9pm. On Sundays, the museum is free to enter from 1:30pm until 7pm.

Palacio de Longoria

Although the interior of this grand structure is off limits to travelers, visitors should take the time to see the beauty and sheer scale of the exterior. Headquarters of a society of music composers and publishers, this palace is best known for being one of Madrid’s few totally art nouveau buildings. Interlinked decorative swirls cover the outside and make for a stunning picture moment.