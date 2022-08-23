Frozen Pizza Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 21.79 Billion During 2022-2032 | Market.us

According to Market.us [250+ market pages], the in 2021, the global frozen pizza market was worth USD 21.79 billion. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of (CAGR) 4.4% between 2022 and 2032.

Pizza is a favorite food among the millennial generation, young people, and working-class populations due to its taste, flavor and affordability. In the last two decades, pizza has enjoyed a huge popularity as a classic dish around the globe. Frozen pizza can be described as half-baked pizza that is made with yeasted flatbread dough. This dough is often topped by various fruits, vegetables and meat. Because of its low temperature condition and the use of preservatives to increase shelf-life, frozen pizza has a longer shelf-life.

The market is driven by the changing lifestyles of millennials and their changing food preferences. The ease with which frozen pizza can be customized to your taste is another reason for its rapid adoption. Pizza lovers who like crispy crusts may heat their pizza in a large skillet.

Global Frozen Pizza Market Dynamics

Driver:

The rising consumption of packaged and ready-to-eat food is a major growth driver. The frozen pizza market is driven by ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat and other processed foods that don’t require much preparation. The cryogenic equipment is one of the latest developments in the frozen food sector. This equipment can be used for freezing bakery products like croissants and wafers as well as pastries, cakes, pastries, cookies, and other baked goods. Frozen pizza can simply be heated in a microwave oven or in an oven. The rising demand for convenience food will likely drive global growth in the frozen pizza market over the review period.

Frozen pizza is driven by the increase in R&D activities of various frozen pizza producers for advancements in freezing technology and increased establishment of fast food outlets in emerging countries. Frozen pizza is gaining popularity because of the wide variety of toppings available.

Restraint:

Over time, many people have started to question the negative effects of eating frozen pizza. This has created a negative image of the product which is the main market restraint.

The supply chain is the key factor in any product’s availability. However, frozen pizza has its own supply chain. This is because this food requires a cold chain network. Due to the lack of cold storage in the region, many developing countries face challenges in their supply chains.

Frozen pizza tends to be more expensive than freshly baked pizza. Frozen pizza manufacturers are charging more for their products than fresh pizza because of the high cost of production and storage. Market growth may be hampered by poor freezing facilities in rural and semi-urban areas.

Table: Scope of the Report

Market Size in 2021 USD 21.79 Bn Growth Rate 4.4%

Global Frozen Pizza Key Market Trends:

A global crisis has emerged as a result of the rapid expansion of the COVID-19 virus pandemic. The global economic collapse has already begun with the pandemic affecting more than 195 countries. Because of this, more people are working remotely and children are seeking fast and convenient meal options that can be used for lunch and dinner.

The popularity of frozen pizza isn’t limited to Western countries. Globalization has made consumers more aware of new trends in food like frozen pizza. Experts have already predicted impressive growth potential in countries like China and South Korea.

Top Players Company Profiles

Bellisio Foods Inc.

Nestle SA

Hansen Foods Inc.

One Planet Pizza

McCain Foods Ltd.

Daiya Foods Inc.

California Pizza Kitchen Inc.

Oetker GmbH

Other Key Players

Recent Developments

In May 2022, General Mills announced the purchase of TNT Crust. TNT Crust is a high-quality manufacturer of frozen pizza crumb for restaurants, foodservice distributors, retail outlets, and national chains. Peak Rock Capital currently includes TNT Crust in their portfolio.





In March 2022 Schwan’s Home Delivery frozen food delivery firm changed its name and became Yelloh.

Market segmentation:

By Product

Regular

Medium

Large

By Distribution Channel

HoReCa

Offline

Online

