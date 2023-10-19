Frontier Airlines Names New Key Execs

Frontier Airlines announced today several key executive changes including the promotion of James G. Dempsey to President, and Mark C. Mitchell to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, both reporting to CEO Barry Biffle.

In his new role, Dempsey will oversee the Commercial, Customer Care (which includes contact centers and customer relations) and Operations Research, Design and Planning functions. Dempsey previously served as Frontier’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mitchell, who previously served as Frontier’s VP, CAO and VP, Finance and Investor Relations, will assume Dempsey’s former role.

Dempsey joined Frontier in 2014 as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that he held senior management roles at Ryanair Holdings PLC along with various management roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mitchell joined Frontier in 2015 and prior to that held various leadership roles at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Inc., including Vice President, Accounting, as well as serving as Corporate Controller for Starwood Vacation Ownership, Inc.

The airline also announced other leadership changes, including:

Rajat Khanna – Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Khanna joins Frontier from Lowe’s Companies in Charlotte, NC, where he served as Vice President, Technology – US Omnichannel Digital Customer Experience as well as the de facto Chief Information Officer for Lowe’s Canada. Khanna also served in IT leadership roles at United Airlines. Khanna reports to CEO Barry Biffle.

Matthew Saks – Vice President, Treasurer

Saks joins the company from Airbus where he most recently served as Vice President Airline Marketing and prior to that held a variety of leadership positions in sales, customer finance and auditing. Saks reports to CFO Mark Mitchell.