French Montana to perform at Isle of MTV Malta 2022

Europe’s Biggest Free Summer Festival Returns July 19th to Iconic il-Fosos Square

MTV International announced that three-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist, entrepreneur and humanitarian French Montana will perform at the Isle of MTV Malta 2022 on July 19th. He will join previously announced headliner Marshmello for Europe’s biggest free summer festival, in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority, which returns to the iconic Il-Fosos Square following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“We’re throwing a big party at Isle of MTV in Malta and everyone’s invited!” said French Montana. Some artists blur genres, but French Montana blurs borders. His inimitable fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy pop swagger, and international ambition elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale. 2017 saw him ascend to superstar status with the blockbuster smash “Unforgettable” [feat. Swae Lee], which cemented him in the “Billion Club” for streaming and earned a Diamond certification in Canada. Meanwhile, his sophomore effort, JUNGLE RULES, went platinum in Canada and dominated the charts and his 2019 album MONTANA is certified gold. He closed 2020 with the release of the long-anticipated CB5 (Coke Boys 5) mixtape, continuing a legacy he started over a decade ago. Now, he takes it to the next level with his latest effort They Got Amnesia.

French has also left an indelible mark on communities around the globe.

In addition to becoming the very first rap ambassador of Global Citizen, he staunchly supported humanitarian efforts, spanning DACA, the viral Mama Hope #UNFORGETTABLE Dance Challenge, which raised over $500,000-plus, and his Pan-African health and education movement into Morocco with Care Morocco. 2018 also saw him become a U.S. Citizen after emigrating to the South Bronx from Morocco at just 13-years-old.

The Isle of MTV Malta festival will broadcast on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries across TV, digital and social, showcasing the festival and Malta to millions of music fans around the world.

The festival will be followed by Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties across the hottest venues on the island, from July 19-24.

For more information, tickets and line-up go to www.isleofmtv.com.

About Isle of MTV Malta

The Isle of MTV Malta festival has brought tens of thousands of music fans to the il-Fosos Square square every year to enjoy show stopping performances from the world’s biggest stars, including Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta and Martin Garrix. Now in its 14th year, past performers at the Isle of MTV Malta include: Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo, Lady Gaga, Hailee Steinfeld, Sigala, Ava Max, Paloma Faith, The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessie J, Will.i.am, Rita Ora, Flo Rida, Snoop Dogg, Far East Movement, Kid Rock, Kelis, The Scissor Sisters, The Black Eyed Peas, Nelly Furtado, Maroon 5, Enrique Iglesias, N*E*R*D, and OneRepublic.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com.