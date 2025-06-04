French Agents Complete Seychelles SMART Program with FAM Trip

Tourism Seychelles, in partnership with Emirates, welcomed seven “Seychelles SMART” specialists from France to the islands from May 21-26, 2025, to complete the final stage of the program.

The group had the opportunity to experience the destination first-hand, along with the Emirates airline experience to Seychelles.

The Seychelles SMART program has been an instrumental tool in the French market for over 16 years, equipping travel agents with in-depth knowledge to deliver exceptional experiences to their clients.

Structured in three key stages, the program begins with a half-day training session hosted by Tourism Seychelles, followed by the completion and validation of five confirmed bookings to Seychelles, including both international flights and local services. The final stage, which is the familiarization (FAM) trip to Seychelles, ends with a certification ceremony where agents receive a diploma and a window sticker, officially recognizing them as Seychelles SMART-certified agents.

Tourism Seychelles extends its gratitude to all partners, especially Raffles Seychelles, Le Duc de Praslin, Canopy by Hilton Seychelles Resort, and Kempinski Seychelles for sponsoring the complimentary overnight stays, and 7° South, Mason’s Travel and Creole Travel Services for their complimentary services extended to the group during the FAM trip. Their invaluable contribution creates a meaningful and immersive journey for our certified agents while fostering opportunities for future partnerships.

The Seychelles SMART program is committed to enhancing the expertise of travel agents in the destination’s key markets, enabling them to serve as knowledgeable and passionate ambassadors for the destination.

In collaboration with Emirates and other valued partners, Tourism Seychelles remains dedicated to providing the trade with easier access to information and facilities to enhance their knowledge of Seychelles.

Tourism Seychelles

Tourism Seychelles is the official destination marketing organization for the Seychelles Islands. Committed to showcasing the islands’ unique natural beauty, cultural heritage, and luxurious experiences, Tourism Seychelles plays a pivotal role in promoting Seychelles as a premier travel destination worldwide.