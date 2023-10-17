Short News Accessible Tourism Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Tourism

How Can You Claim Free Flight Tickets from Hong Kong Airlines?

60 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
On Tuesday, Hong Kong Airlines initiated a promotion offering free flight tickets to various destinations such as Bangkok, Seoul, Nagoya, Okinawa, Osaka, Tokyo, Fukuoka, Sapporo, and Bali.

To secure these free flights, passengers are required to make bookings exclusively through a dedicated webpage of Hong Kong Airlines starting at 10 am. However, it’s important to note that passengers are responsible for covering expenses related to taxes, surcharges, and additional fees, although the tickets do come with a provision for 20 kg of checked-in baggage.

In all, flights for half a million tourists and 80,000 residents are being offered to boost post-pandemic tourism.

Earlier winners reported the taxes being way steeper than expected.

