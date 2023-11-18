News Update Accessible Tourism Airport News Aviation News eTurboNews | eTN Safer Travel Singapore Travel Tourism Transportation News

Free Bicycle Ride in Singapore’s Changi Airport

Add Comment
31 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
2 min read
Singapore's Changi Airport,Free Bicycle Ride, Free Bicycle Ride in Singapore&#8217;s Changi Airport, eTurboNews | eTN
via: Changi Airport's Facebook
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

Pre-pandemic, Singapore’s Changi Airport ranked as the world’s seventh busiest in international passenger traffic.

Passengers with a layover of 5.5 hours or more at Singapore’s Changi Airport can enjoy a free 2-hour bicycle ride to explore nearby outdoor attractions in the airport vicinity.

The free bicycle ride service at Changi Airport will be available for a year, introduced as part of Singaporean authorities’ initiative to enhance the experience of air travelers, as stated on the airport’s website.

To qualify for the service, passengers must possess a valid Singapore entry visa and pass through immigration clearance.

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

Passengers can use the bicycles to explore nearby attractions like Bedok Jetty, a known fishing spot, the East Coast Lagoon Hawker Center, and neighboring residential areas like Bedok and Siglap.

At the bicycle return area, pay-per-use shower facilities, an outdoor café, and a bar are provided, giving passengers the opportunity to freshen up and relax.

Changi Airport in Singapore is renowned for its attractions like the butterfly garden, movie theater, and swimming pool. It earned the title of the world’s best airport by Skytrax in March.

Additionally, last April, the airport reinstated free city tours for transit passengers with layovers of at least 5.5 hours but less than 24 hours after a three-year break from the service.

Pre-pandemic, Singapore’s Changi Airport ranked as the world’s seventh busiest in international passenger traffic, handling a record-breaking 68.3 million passenger movements in 2019.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

You may also like

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing