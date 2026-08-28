Why is Fred Dixon leaving Brand USA to return to NYC Tourism? His move comes as U.S. tourism faces funding cuts, visa restrictions, Canadian visitor losses, and political headwinds. With New York and California promoting their own international welcome, the timing raises an important question for America’s tourism brand.

Fred Dixon is leaving Brand USA to return to NYC Tourism + Conventions. Officially, it is a homecoming. But against an 80% reduction in Brand USA’s federal funding match, falling Canadian visitation, tougher U.S. visa policies, and two Democratic-led states running their own “welcome back” campaigns, the timing invites another question.

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK — Fred Dixon is going home. After slightly more than two years running Brand USA, the organization charged with selling the United States to international travelers, Dixon will step down as president and CEO on November 13, 2026, and return to New York City Tourism + Conventions as its president and CEO on December 1.

The official story is straightforward: Dixon knows New York. New York knows Dixon.

He spent nearly two decades at the city’s tourism organization, joining NYC & Company in 2005, becoming president and CEO in 2014 and remaining in the job until Brand USA recruited him in 2024. Under his earlier leadership, New York City built an international tourism network extending from China and India to Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the UK, while international visitation more than doubled to more than 13 million travelers.

But this is 2026, not 2014. And Dixon is not returning to the same tourism world he left.

A convenient opening in New York — or something more?

There is one very practical reason Dixon can return: Julie Coker is leaving New York.

Coker, who succeeded Dixon at NYC Tourism + Conventions, was selected on June 26 to become only the second president and CEO in Visit California’s history. She takes over October 1 from Caroline Beteta, who is retiring after nearly three decades leading California tourism.

Coker’s move therefore created a vacancy at precisely the organization Dixon had led for a decade. That alone can explain much of the story.

Coker also has a logical reason for heading west. Before New York, she ran the San Diego Tourism Authority and served on Visit California’s board. Visit California described her appointment as the result of a comprehensive global search and pointed to California’s coming cycle of major international events as an opportunity.

There is no evidence eTurboNews found suggesting Coker left New York because of Donald Trump, or that Dixon explicitly left Brand USA because of the Trump administration.

But looking at both appointments together reveals something more interesting.

Two of America’s most powerful state and city destination organizations are recruiting top national-caliber tourism leadership at exactly the moment the federal tourism proposition has become far more difficult to sell abroad.

Brand USA has a Washington problem that New York City does not

Brand USA says Dixon leaves the organization in a “position of strength.”

Newly elected chairman Todd Davidson says the organization is stronger and more focused, and Brand USA’s board approved a $165 million FY27 budget in July.

Those facts matter. But so do some other numbers.

Congress reduced Brand USA’s federal matching funds from as much as $100 million annually to $20 million, an 80% reduction. Brand USA itself acknowledged in July 2025 that the cut would require a “significant recalibration” of resources and programming.

The consequences were not theoretical.

Brand USA subsequently eliminated approximately 15% of its workforce—12 positions—and shut down GoUSA TV as it reorganized around its reduced funding reality.

And another deadline is approaching. Brand USA’s congressional authorization expires after September 2027, leaving the travel industry lobbying not simply for restored funding but for the organization’s continued authorization. U.S. Travel CEO Geoff Freeman has publicly described that task as difficult in the present political environment.

That does not mean Brand USA is collapsing: It means its CEO has to manage an international marketing organization whose mission is substantially affected by decisions it cannot control in Washington.

A mayor or governor can tell visitors, “You are welcome here.” Brand USA has to sell the entire country. That is a much more complicated assignment in 2026.

The product Brand USA sells is being shaped by politics

The challenge extends far beyond marketing budgets.

U.S. Travel reported that international inbound visits declined 5.5% in 2025 to 68.3 million and warned that future recovery remains sensitive to policy conditions, geopolitical stability, visa fees, visa-processing times, and international sentiment toward the United States.

Federal visa policy has also tightened.

A presidential proclamation effective January 1, 2026 fully or partially suspended entry and visa issuance for nationals from 39 countries as well as certain Palestinian Authority travel-document holders.

In August, the Trump administration was also moving toward revoking tourism and business visas held by foreign nationals who subsequently applied for asylum, potentially affecting a very large number of B1/B2 visa holders.

Brand USA does not write those policies.

But Brand USA has to market the destination that results from them.

That distinction is crucial.

A brilliant destination-marketing campaign can increase desire. It cannot issue a visa, shorten a consular queue, erase a tariff dispute or make an international visitor feel welcome at the border.

Fred Dixon knows this better today than when he arrived at Brand USA in July 2024.

Canada may be the clearest example

Perhaps nowhere is the dilemma more visible than Canada.

Canadian travel to the United States fell sharply after the political relationship deteriorated. Statistics Canada data cited by the Washington Post showed Canadian trips to the United States falling from 39 million in 2024 to 29.1 million in 2025—a 25% decline.

Brand USA has been trying to respond.

At IPW in May, Dixon said the organization was researching what would make Canadians feel welcome again and developing a Canada-specific campaign because its principal “America the Beautiful” effort was not considered appropriate for that market. But California did not wait for Washington. Neither did New York.

California: “a world away in mindset”

In April 2025, Governor Gavin Newsom and Visit California launched a campaign specifically designed to reassure Canadians.

And California did something unusual for a destination-marketing organization: it connected the tourism problem directly to federal politics. Newsom’s office said the campaign was being launched in response to tourism declines “created by President Trump’s policies.”

The governor went further, telling Canadians that California was more than 2,000 miles from Washington and “a world away in mindset.” Visit California promoted an unmistakable message: whatever Canadians thought about Washington, California still wanted them.

Visit California later said its research showed 14% of Canadians had canceled a planned 2025 U.S. trip and another 23% postponed one, citing tariffs, currency pressures and rising anti-U.S. sentiment among the factors influencing demand. Its “California Loves Canada” program was developed explicitly to counter that deterioration in sentiment.

That is the organization Julie Coker is about to lead.

New York is sending a similar signal

New York’s approach is increasingly direct as well.

New York City Tourism + Conventions launched its Northern Neighbour Deal this summer, offering Canadian travelers discounts of as much as 30% at more than 85 hotels, Broadway productions, attractions, restaurants and other tourism businesses. Canada remains New York City’s second-largest international market.

Governor Kathy Hochul then expanded the welcome statewide with NY LOVES CANADA. Canadian visitation to New York State fell more than 26% in 2025, while Canadian visitor spending dropped 28%.

Hochul’s message was carefully worded but unmistakable: New York and Canada, she said, are friends “by choice,” and Canadians should know they remain welcome despite the “headwinds” challenging that relationship.

California and New York are both Democratic-led states whose political leadership has frequently opposed Trump administration policy. Tourism is now becoming one arena in which that distinction is being marketed internationally. That does not make California or New York separate countries.

But from a destination-branding perspective, both increasingly appear willing to tell foreign travelers: judge us separately from Washington.

For Brand USA, that option does not exist.

Is Fred Dixon choosing a destination he can control?

No one should claim without evidence that Fred Dixon resigned because of Donald Trump. Neither Dixon nor Brand USA has said that. His own explanation emphasizes New York, not Washington.

“My time at Brand USA gave me a broader perspective on the global travel marketplace and what’s required to be competitive for international travelers,” Dixon said in announcing the move.

He described his return as both an “extraordinary honour and responsibility” and said he was coming back with renewed appreciation for New York and its visitor economy. Still, the phrase “what’s required to be competitive for international travelers” deserves attention.

At Brand USA, Dixon could market America.

In New York, he can help shape the destination experience much more directly—and operate alongside a city and state government actively telling foreign markets they are welcome.

That may be professionally attractive even without politics being the stated motivation.

It is also hard to ignore that Dixon leaves behind an organization dealing with an 80% reduction in its statutory federal funding match, a smaller workforce, a difficult Canadian market, uncertain global sentiment and a looming congressional reauthorization battle.

That context makes this more than a routine executive reshuffle.

Fred Dixon’s career has always been international

Dixon’s return also fits his career.

He grew up around tourism, working at his family’s motel in Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1991 with a political science degree and worked through an unusually broad cross-section of the industry, including Delta Air Lines, the Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Biltmore Estate, Planet Hollywood, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Bureau and Group Sales Box Office before joining NYC & Company.

His central professional achievement in New York was internationalization.

He expanded the city’s overseas sales and marketing footprint aggressively and helped take international visitation from 6.8 million in 2005 to more than 13 million before the pandemic.

During COVID-19, he organized the Coalition for NYC Hospitality and Tourism Recovery and helped build the city’s tourism recovery roadmap.

He later chaired Destinations International for 2023-24 and remains deeply integrated into the U.S. and global tourism leadership network.

And then there is WTTC

The World Travel & Tourism Council provides another link between these personalities and institutions.

WTTC lists Dixon as a member in his Brand USA capacity, and it recognized him at its 2021 Global Summit with its award for Leadership in Destination Stewardship.

WTTC was still publicly engaging Dixon this summer, highlighting discussions with him, Destinations International leadership, U.S. Travel and Visit California’s Caroline Beteta at the 2026 Destinations International CEO Summit in Newport Beach.

Fred Dixon Fred Dixon is President and CEO of NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organization. He joined the organization in 2005 as Vice President, Tourism and rose to become CEO in 2014. With more than 30 years of experience in the travel industry, Dixon has the overall responsibility for developing and implementing New York City’s tourism, meetings and events strategy and programming to grow business and leisure travel from across the US and from around the world.

California has an even deeper WTTC institutional connection.

Beteta serves on WTTC’s Executive Committee, and Visit California was the first destination marketing organization invited to join WTTC. She also previously served as acting CEO and board chair of Brand USA and participated in the industry work that led to Brand USA’s creation.

Julie Coker therefore inherits not merely America’s largest state tourism economy, but a destination organization already embedded in WTTC’s global leadership network.

Dixon returns to New York with his own WTTC recognition and relationships intact. The American tourism leadership circle is getting smaller—and arguably more strategically interconnected.

Two blue-state tourism powerhouses are getting stronger

There is an irony in these executive moves. Washington created Brand USA to give the United States one strong international tourism voice.

Yet at this particular political moment, individual U.S. destinations may find it easier to control their own international narratives than the national tourism organization does.

California can say California loves Canada.

New York can say New York loves Canada.

They can distance their destination brands from political rhetoric coming out of Washington while still benefiting from America’s aviation infrastructure, attractions and overall tourism ecosystem. Brand USA cannot distance the United States from the United States.