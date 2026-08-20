What turns a hotel guest into a household guest? At the newly rebranded Frasers House Singapore, General Manager Klaus Christandl is reshaping luxury hospitality through local culture, immersive neighborhood experiences, and a stronger connection to Bugis and Kampong Glam. Ted Macauley meets the hotelier behind the transformation.

Singapore- How do you turn hotel guests into household guests? Klaus Christandl, the new General Manager of Frasers House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Singapore, is betting on local culture, immersive experiences and a distinctly different idea of hospitality.

On a hot and steamy Singapore afternoon, I popped into the newly branded Frasers House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, for afternoon tiffin. There, I had the opportunity to exchange a few words with Klaus Christandl, the new man at the helm of the recently rebranded Singapore property after more than three decades under the IHG umbrella.

As someone who keeps a close watch on hotel properties around the globe — an interest that began when my parents introduced me to Hotel Lutetia in Paris at the age of two — I have always been drawn to the connection between the guest, the hotel and the destination.

Christandl, an Austrian-born hotelier, feels much the same.

He recalled one of his earliest experiences as a trainee hotelier, en route to Macau with three colleagues who were convinced they would teach the Chinese a thing or two about Austrian hospitality.

It took Christandl about a day to realize that it was the other way around: they were the ones who would be doing the learning. That lesson appears to have stayed with him.

Christandl went on to work at several prestigious hotels and made his mark at The St. Regis Bangkok and The St. Regis Singapore. Now a seasoned general manager, he finds himself facing another challenge: steering Frasers House through its next chapter while responding to rapidly evolving travel trends and guest expectations.

“I’m always up for any challenge,” Christandl told me.

One of those challenges is the renovation of Frasers House. Rather than closing the hotel completely, the property is undertaking a floor-by-floor renovation, allowing it to remain operational during the transformation.

But the bigger change goes beyond the physical hotel.

Christandl and his team are working to transform conventional guest experiences into more immersive stays. At the heart of that philosophy is a deceptively simple distinction: there is a difference between being a hotel guest and being a household guest.

From hotel guest to household guest

Today’s travelers are increasingly savvy. A seamless stay, comfortable bed and polished service remain important, but many guests now expect something more: a meaningful connection with the destination they have traveled to experience.

That is central to the new direction at Frasers House Singapore.

Located in Singapore’s Bugis district, an area shaped by generations of merchants, traders and makers, the hotel is looking beyond its own walls to bring the surrounding neighborhood into the guest experience.

Local artisans are invited into the hotel to interact with guests and staff, turning craftsmanship and cultural traditions into encounters rather than displays.

Guests are also encouraged to take part in immersive neighbourhood tours curated with local historians and enclave experts. The experience is designed around the five senses, encouraging visitors not simply to look at Singapore but to experience its history, flavours, sounds, textures and stories.

Nearby Kampong Glam provides an especially rich setting.

The historic neighborhood has deep ties to Malay royalty, Javanese settlers and Middle Eastern traders who came to Singapore to establish livelihoods and communities. Its streets, shophouses, places of worship, food and businesses continue to tell the story of the people who made this part of Singapore their home.

For a traveler, exploring that history can turn a hotel stay into something more memorable: an opportunity to understand the destination rather than simply pass through it.

A hotel connected to its neighborhood

According to Christandl, the relationship between Frasers House and the surrounding community should be symbiotic, benefiting both hotel guests and the neighborhood’s shophouses, artisans and local businesses.

It makes sense.

Hotels have always been cultural touchpoints. At their best, they can provide a doorway into a destination — connecting travelers with the people, history and character of the place beyond the lobby.

That connection can transform a stay from another item on an itinerary into a richer travel experience. And Christandl appears comfortable with transformation.

As our conversation drew to a close, I wished him an excellent weekend. He immediately assured me that it would be — although his idea of winding down involves another challenge.

On Saturday, he planned to run at least 10 kilometers in Singapore’s heat. For the new man in charge of the house, apparently that is how you prepare for the week ahead.