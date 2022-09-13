Fraport: Passenger growth boosted by summer holiday travel

Across the Group, the airports in Fraport’s international portfolio also continued to benefit from the ongoing recovery in passenger demand

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 5.2 million passengers in August 2022, achieving a new monthly passenger record since the start of the pandemic.

Compared to August last year, FRA’s passenger traffic increased by 54.1 percent, supported by an ongoing high demand for holiday flights. Germany’s largest aviation hub thus maintained its rapid growth momentum from the last few months. When compared to pre-pandemic August 2019, passenger figures were still down by 24.9 percent in the reporting month.

Cargo volumes in Frankfurt continued to drop by 15.1 percent year-on-year in August 2022. Cargo was still largely affected by airspace restrictions related to the war in Ukraine and the extensive anti-Covid measures in China.

In contrast, aircraft movements climbed by 24.6 percent year-on-year to 35,998 takeoffs and landings. Similarly, accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 28.5 percent year-on-year to about 2.3 million metric tons.

Slovenia’s Ljubljana Airport (LJU) welcomed 122,667 passengers in August 2022.

Traffic at Fraport’s two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) rose to a total of 1,099,698 passengers.

Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru registered some 1.8 million passengers in the reporting month.

At Fraport’s 14 Greek regional airport, traffic increased to 5,998,416 passengers overall. As a result, combined traffic figures for the Greek airports continued to clearly surpass pre-crisis levels in August 2022, growing by 9.4 percent compared to August 2019.

Fraport’s Twin Star Airports serving the Bulgarian coastal resorts of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) saw combined traffic improve to 749,253 passengers.

Traffic at Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera advanced to about 5.2 million passengers in August 2022.





