Fraport: New Lounge Opening in Terminal 2

47 mins ago
by Dmytro Makarov
4 min read
en English
Written by Dmytro Makarov

The internationally renowned Plaza Premium Group is opening a new passenger lounge in Frankfurt Airport’s Terminal 2 – the group’s first location in Germany. This new lounge will be available for passengers using Gate Areas D and E (non-Schengen) in Terminal 2. Located near Gate D8, the lounge will be open to passengers of all airlines and booking classes.

After having cleared security and passport control, guests can enjoy a relaxing “layover” at the Plaza Premium lounge until they are ready to board. Away from the hustle and bustle of the boarding gates, the spacious lounge has room for up to 110 guests. Admission for up to three hours costs 45 euros and 36 euros if booked in advance. For children, the entry fee is reduced to 31.50 euros and 25 euros for advanced booking. Drinks and snacks are included in the price. There are workstations and showers available for transit guests to use, and the lounge is currently open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome the Plaza Premium Group, a global leader in airport hospitality, to Frankfurt Airport. The group is known for its exceptional expertise and impeccable service. Its new open-concept lounge will be a great addition to Terminal 2,” says Dennis Gabb, Senior Manager Rental Management at Fraport AG. 

In 2021, the Asia-based Plaza Premium Group received the “World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge” award for the fifth time in a row from Skytrax, the leading international rating organization for air travel. 

Plaza Premium Group operates 250 lounges at 70 airports around the world. With the opening of its Frankfurt Airport lounge, the group is continuing to expand its business in Europe. 

Passengers and visitors can find more information on the numerous services at Frankfurt Airport on the airport’s website, in the Service Shop as well as via the social media channels on TwitterFacebookInstagram and YouTube.

Dmytro Makarov

