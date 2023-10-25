Frankfurt Airport Winter 2024: 82 Airlines, 242 Destinations, 94 Countries

Frankfurt Airport’s new winter schedule 2023/24 will come into effect on October 29, 2023. This winter, 82 airlines will serve 242 destinations in 94 countries around the world. Frankfurt Airport (FRA) will therefore continue to remain Germany’s most important international aviation hub with the largest number of intercontinental destinations. FRA’s winter schedule will run until March 31, 2024.

Two new airlines will be offering flights within Europe during the winter period. Greece’s Sky Express (GQ) will fly six times a week from Frankfurt to the Greek capital, Athens (ATH). As a result, the total number of weekly services from FRA to Athens will increase to an average of 40, with Aegean Airlines (A3) and Lufthansa (LH) also serving the route. Iceland’s Play (OG) will launch services from FRA to its hub in Reykjavík (Iceland). The route will be operated several times a week, supplementing the existing services provided by Icelandair (FI) and Lufthansa. The new flights from Play will mean there are a total of 13 weekly flights on average from Frankfurt to Keflavík (KEF).

In the long-haul market, Rio de Janeiro (GIG) will make a return to the timetable. Lufthansa (LH) will resume flights from FRA to Brazil’s second-biggest city, initially on a tri-weekly basis. In the pre-crisis winter schedule 2019/20, LH offered six flights on the route each week. In Asia, the number of destinations in India served from Frankfurt will see a boost this winter. India’s Vistara (UK) will operate six flights each week to Mumbai (BOM) from November 15, supplementing daily flights by Lufthansa. Meanwhile, Lufthansa will resume its five-times weekly service to Hyderabad (HYD), starting January 16, 2024. Within Europe, LH will maintain all of its new routes launched for the summer schedule 2023.

Overall, the number of weekly flights from FRA will increase by 16 percent this winter compared to the winter schedule 2022/23. With an average of 3,759 passenger flights each week, the winter timetable for the 2023/24 season will reach a similar capacity to that seen in winter 2019/2020 .

FRA’s new 2023/24 winter schedule will feature 2,765 services to 126 European destinations, while 994 flights will take passengers to 116 intercontinental destinations outside Europe. With a total of around 690,000 seats available each week, capacity will be 17 percent higher than in the 2022/23 winter schedule: for flights within Europe, capacity will increase by 14 percent, while there will be a 16 percent boost to intercontinental traffic.