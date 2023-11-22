Franck Arnold of The Savoy Appointed at Birkbeck, University of London

Hotelier Franck Arnold, Managing Director at The Savoy Hotel, has been appointed the honorary position of Visiting Professor of Practice at Birkbeck, University of London. A seasoned professional with four decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Franck assumed the role of Regional Vice-President and Managing Director at The Savoy in 2020.

Holding diplomas in Hotel Management and Culinary Arts from the Hotel School of Strasbourg, a degree in International Hotel Administration from IMHI Cornell-Essec and an MBA from Henley Management College, Franck possesses a strong background in luxury brands and independent hotels, having worked in various leadership positions across Europe and North America. His career features notable roles with InterContinental, Four Seasons, and Ritz-Carlton, earning accolades such as Forbes Five-Star and a humanitarian award. Franck has been awarded the prestigious title of Master Innholder and also received the Freedom of the City of London.

The appointment will see Mr Arnold support students on the MSc Hospitality Innovation Management course delivered jointly by Birkbeck and Le Cordon Bleu, London. The ‘Visiting Professor of Practice’ title at Birkbeck is for those who have appropriate distinction within their area of practice.

Franck’s role as Visiting Professor of Practice will see him act as an ambassador for the joint program between Birkbeck and Le Cordon Bleu London; MSc Hospitality Innovation Management . This unique master’s program focuses on how to embrace innovation within the hospitality industry and ensure sustainable profitability. It combines the study of the hospitality discipline, business and management in a global context with a focus on innovation, sustainability, customer experience and entrepreneurship.

Designed to respond to the professional needs of the hospitality industry, the course allows students to combine studying with an internationally recognized leader in the teaching of the culinary arts and hospitality management with the academic excellence offered by Birkbeck. Birkbeck and Le Cordon Bleu London have been offering joint degree programs since 2017, with the development and introduction of BBA and MSc programs.

Professor Dil Sidhu, Head of Birkbeck’s Business School commented:

“We are immensely proud of the partnership we have with Le Cordon Bleu. The world of hospitality is growing, and this means new opportunities for those with the right knowledge, skills, training, and passion. Like any other business, hospitality must manage people and resources while delivering an outstanding experience for customers. A big variable is the inclusion of experienced talent to share their knowledge and experience by teaching new entrants the world of hospitality. Having Franck Arnold as part of the team will allow students to benefit from his four decades of outstanding experience at the very top of the hospitality sector.”

Dr Thomas Kyritsis, Head of Higher Education Programs at Le Cordon Bleu London remarked:

“I’m delighted that Franck Arnold is joining us as Visiting Professor of Practice. Franck is an established hotelier in the luxury hospitality industry with extensive international experience and I am sure that his passion, expertise and comprehensive knowledge of the industry will be invaluable to our students”.

Franck Arnold commented on his appointment:

“I am so honored to be appointed a Visiting Professor for Birkbeck, University of London with Le Cordon Bleu. I believe it is so important to share knowledge and best practice with those at the start of their careers in this dynamic and fulfilling industry that has been a passion of mine for over 40 years. I’m excited to meet the next generation of hoteliers and restaurateurs and hope to inspire their journey in some way.”

The MSc Hospitality Innovation Management begins with its first intake in October 2024.