France Trains: New Routes and Travel Options Unveiled

In 2024, France is set to introduce multiple new options for train travel, catering new routes to both domestic and international travelers.

France’s national rail service SNCF is gearing up to launch three new budget-friendly trains, operating at speeds not surpassing 160 km/h, alongside their high-speed TGV trains. These slower trains are anticipated to commence operations towards the end of 2024.

France Trains New Routes for Low-Speed SNCF Trains

Paris-Bordeaux

The Paris-Bordeaux train route is projected to take around five hours, contrasting with a little over two hours on the high-speed line. It is planned to include stops at Juvisy, Les Aubrais, Saint-Pierre-des-Corps, Futuroscope, Poitiers, and Angoulême stations.

Paris-Rennes

The Paris-Rennes train route is expected to take approximately four hours, a notable difference from the usual 1.5 hours on TGV lines. It is set to pass through Massy-Palaiseau, Versailles, Chartres, Le Mans, and Laval.

Paris-Brussels

The Paris-Brussels train route is anticipated to take about three hours, compared to under 1.5 hours for the TGV. Proposed stops as of August 2023 were Creil and Aulnoye-Aymeries in France, along with Mons in Belgium, although these stops might change. Ticket prices for adults will vary from €10 to a maximum of €49.

France Trains New Routes for High-Speed Trains

Paris-Berlin

France and Germany are partnering to introduce a new TGV route connecting Paris and Berlin, set to take about seven hours and likely launching in 2024. A direct night train service between the two cities begins on December 11, 2023, with a daytime service anticipated by late 2024.

Paris-Bourg Saint Maurice

Ouigo, a low-cost rail service, debuts a budget-friendly line from Paris to Bourg Saint Maurice in Savoie starting December 10th. The service is planned to operate daily throughout the winter season.

Paris Roissy-Toulon

Ouigo is introducing a high-speed, low-cost route from Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport to the Mediterranean port city of Toulon starting December 10th, 2023. The route will include stops at Marne La-Vallée Chessy, Lyon Saint-Exupéry, and Aix-en-Provence TGV before reaching Toulon.

Paris-Barcelona

Italy‘s Trenitalia plans to introduce a Paris-Barcelona route in 2024, establishing a direct connection between Paris and Madrid. The service is scheduled to commence by the end of 2024.

Night Trains

Two new night train services are set to launch:

Paris-Aurillac: Introduced on December 10th, 2023, and continuing into 2024, this Intercités line will connect the capital to the Auvergne region, passing through stations such as Saint-Denis-Près-Martel, Bretenoux-Biars, Laroquebrou, and Aurillac. Paris-Berlin: Starting on December 11th, 2023, this night train will initially run three times a week and transition to daily service by October 2024. It will stop at Strasbourg, Mannheim, Erfurt, and Halle.

Possible Updates in France Trains

In a recent interview, French Transport Minister Clément Beaune expressed interest in implementing a French equivalent of Germany’s €49-a-month train ticket, offering unlimited travel on TER and Intercités trains. He aims to launch this by the summer of 2024.

Additionally, Beaune confirmed that ticket prices for Intercités and Ouigo services will remain unchanged throughout 2024.