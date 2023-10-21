Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News World Travel News

France-KLM and Sabre New NDC Distribution Agreement

26 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Air France-KLM and Sabre Corporation announced the signing of a new strategic multi-year NDC distribution agreement and the renewal of their existing EDIFACT agreement.

The agreement helps agencies to efficiently shop and compare increasingly sophisticated offers, while their travelers will benefit from an enhanced experience with more choice and transparency. It also enables Air France and KLM to distribute their customized NDC offers, thanks to continuous pricing and tailor-made bundles, to the global network of Sabre-connected agencies.

The Air France-KLM Group’s main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance.

Air France-KLM offers its customers access to a worldwide network, covering over 300 destinations thanks to Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia, mainly from its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

