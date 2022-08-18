Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Four Seasons: Three new luxury properties in Egypt

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
12 min read
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is planning new hotels, residential offerings and significant property enhancements in Egypt

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, in partnership with real estate development corporation Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), announces plans for an extensive portfolio expansion in Egypt with the addition of new hotels, residential offerings and significant property enhancements.

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Cairo Capital at Madinaty and Four Seasons Hotel Luxor will be introduced in Egypt through this upcoming phase of strategic growth, further building upon the latest multi-million-dollar property enhancements at Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Sharm El Sheikh, which doubled the offerings of the existing property with new accommodations, dining outlets, leisure activities, and more.

